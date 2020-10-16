No. 3 Georgia travels to face No. 2 Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, hoping to end its current five-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide. Here are four numbers to know before the game:
560.3
Alabama is ranked third nationally in total offense with 560.3 yards per game. Against Ole Miss last Saturday, Alabama’s offense continued this trend. The Crimson Tide racked up 723 yards and 63 points. Senior running back Najee Harris posted 206 rushing yards and tied the school record with five rushing touchdowns. Redshirt junior quarterback Mac Jones threw for 417 passing yards for two touchdowns and finished with a passing rating of 217.6. Georgia’s defense will have a tough test against such a high powered offense that they have yet to see this season.
12.3
Georgia’s defense has looked stellar by only allowing an average of 12.3 points per game in 2020. The Bulldogs rank No. 1 in the country in rushing defense, allowing just 38.3 rushing yards per game. Georgia held Tennessee to 3.4 yards per play and -1 yard rushing last Saturday. Georgia’s impressive defensive performances have led its defense to be in the conversation for the best in the country. This unit could falter against Alabama’s front line and various weapons all over the field.
2007
2007 was the last time Georgia beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Then-quarterback Matthew Stafford led the Bulldogs to win 26-23 in overtime. Since then, Alabama has defeated Georgia in the past five meetings. The two have faced each other at recent neutral site games: the 2012 and 2018 SEC championships and the 2018 national championship. Alabama won all three. The Crimson Tide leads the series 7-3 in their last ten meetings. The Bulldogs will be looking at Saturday as a chance to flip the script.
2
Two Alabama staff members, head coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday night. Saban said during a virtual press conference that he feels fine and is asymptomatic. Alabama offensive coordinator, Steve Sarkisian, is currently in charge of in-person operations and Saban’s participation for Saturday’s game will be limited, as he won’t have any communication with Alabama staff from 90 minutes before kickoff to the end of the game. Georgia has to wonder how Saban’s absence will affect Alabama, as this could create confusion without the usual communication and cohesion under its head coach.
