No. 3 Georgia is preparing to host No. 14 Tennessee, in what will be the Bulldogs’ second-straight game against a ranked opponent inside Sanford Stadium. Here are four numbers to know before the game:
58
Georgia’s defense is allowing an average of just 58 rushing yards per game through its first two games of the season, which is the third-fewest total in the country. However, the Bulldogs have been fortunate not to deal with one of the SEC’s top rushing attacks like they will Saturday against Tennessee. Averaging 182.5 rushing yards per game after facing South Carolina and Missouri, the Volunteers enter with the SEC’s second-best rushing attack behind a robust offensive line featuring former Georgia offensive lineman Cade Mays.
32
While Georgia is favored by 12.5 points as of press time, the scoring margin over its three-game winning streak against Tennessee hasn’t been nearly as contentious. The Bulldogs have won each of the last three meetings by an average of 32 points, which is the largest point differential over any three-year stretch for either team in series history.
10
Tennessee doesn’t have many statistical advantages over Georgia, but penalties are certainly more one-sided in the Volunteers favor. After averaging 5.74 penalties per game during head coach Kirby Smart’s first four years in Athens, the Bulldogs have had the penalty flag thrown against them an average of 10 times per game this season. Tennessee is seeing less than half as many penalties, as it’s the third-fewest penalized team in the SEC with an average of 4.5 per game.
61.54
With the number of starters and rotational players that Georgia’s defense returned for this season, the group was expected to find success in games early and often. But the Bulldogs have forced 61.54% of opponents' drives to end in three-and-outs, which is over 18 percentage points higher than South Carolina, the second-best team in the SEC within the same category. Historically, Georgia’s three-and-out total at this point shouldn’t last. The Bulldogs finished at 36.63% in 2019 and 35.92% in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.