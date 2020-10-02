No. 4 Georgia will host its first home game of 2020 against Auburn at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday in Sanford Stadium. Here are four numbers to know before the 125th edition of The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry:
45.5
Georgia sophomore running back Kenny McIntosh has taken over kickoff return duties for the Bulldogs this year and averaged 45.5 yards on two kickoff returns in Georgia’s week one matchup against Arkansas. McIntosh’s breakthrough game-one performance landed him at No. 3 in the nation for kickoff returns.
245
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix put up 245 passing yards against Georgia in last year’s meeting, the third-most of his freshman campaign. Last weekend, the Bulldogs allowed Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks 200 passing yards and intercepted Arkansas passers three times. Nix didn’t throw any interceptions in last week’s game against Kentucky and finished at 16-of-27 for 233 yards and three touchdowns.
84
Georgia hasn’t played a regular season game against Auburn outside of the month of November since Oct. 24, 1936 — 84 years ago. Other than in 1929, A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium in Columbus hosted the then-neutral site game from 1916-1958. Harry Mehre, half of the namesake of Georgia’s Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall, was in his ninth year coaching the Bulldogs. Auburn won the 1936 matchup 20-13, and Georgia finished with a 5-4-1 record that season. Auburn finished 7-2-2.
3,200
The COVID-19 pandemic forced Sanford Stadium to fill 20-25% of its 92,746 seats, and 3,200 of these seats will go to students for Georgia's first home game Saturday. Student sections will remain intact, and an upper-level section behind the east end zone has also been designated for students. Red vinyl bleacher coverings will identify the student spots at the stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.