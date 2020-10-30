No. 5 Georgia is preparing for a matchup with Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky, in what will be the Bulldogs’ first game since losing to No. 2 Alabama 41-24. Here are four numbers to know before the game:
65.5
Georgia allows the fewest rushing yards per game in the SEC heading into its matchup with the run-heavy Kentucky Wildcats. The Bulldogs hold their opponents to 65.5 yards per game on the ground, 10 yards fewer than the next best defense. Kentucky’s 183.8 rush yards per game is second-best in the SEC, as well as its 919 total yards on the ground. Georgia gave up a season high 147 rushing yards to Alabama, but has had two weeks to prepare for the proficient Wildcat ground game.
4
Kentucky’s offense has not been nearly as efficient through the air as on the ground this season. The Wildcats have only converted four touchdowns through the air, all of which came from senior quarterback Terry Wilson. Wilson, however, will not make the start against Georgia because of a wrist injury. Auburn transfer Joey Gatewood is slated to make his first start of the year.
140
George Pickens’ minimal involvement in the offense has been somewhat of a surprise so far. Through four games, he has tallied 13 catches for 140 yards and two scores, while Kearis Jackson has taken on the role of Georgia’s lead receiver. Pickens is averaging 3.25 receptions per game, slightly down from the 2019 season where he tallied 3.5. The Bulldog passing game has not been a strong suit, as indicated by their 55.6 percent completion rate for the season. If the Georgia passing game is to get on track against Kentucky, it will likely coincide with its most talented receiver becoming more involved.
10
Georgia has dominated Kentucky over the past decade. The Bulldogs have won 10 consecutive matchups with the Wildcats, with a 365-170 scoring advantage during that span. Last season, the Georgia defense did not allow a single point to Kentucky, and much of that defense returns for this year’s clash. The Bulldogs lead the series with an all-time record of 59-12-2, with the current 10-game winning streak being the longest Georgia has had against Kentucky.
