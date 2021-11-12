Cornerback Julian Humphrey committed to Georgia after decommitting from Florida on Oct. 25. Humphrey is a four-star cornerback, and is the No. 12 cornerback in the country’s 2022 class, according to 247 Sports.
Humphrey’s commitment came one day after wide receiver Raymond Cottrell also decommitted from Florida to play for Georgia.
The Bulldogs’ 2022 recruiting class now has two cornerbacks after Marquis Groves-Killebrew committed to Georgia earlier this year. Groves-Killebrew is also a four-star cornerback, coming from North Cobb High School.
Georgia currently has the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247 Sports. The Bulldogs are ahead of fellow SEC opponent Alabama who is second in the country.