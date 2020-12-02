Tyre West, a four-star defensive lineman of the 2022 recruiting class, committed to Georgia on Wednesday evening.
The Tifton, Georgia, native is rated as the No. 4 defensive tackle, No. 5 overall player in Georgia and the No. 43 overall player in his recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite. He chose the Bulldogs over Florida, Auburn and Alabama, among others.
West is the fourth recruit to commit to Georgia for the 2022 cycle, joining five-star athlete Deyon Bouie, four-star cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew and four-star inside linebacker CJ Washington. All four commits for the 2022 class reside in Georgia.
