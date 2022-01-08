Four-star offensive lineman Earnest Greene, formerly among the top uncommitted players in the country, signed with Georgia on Saturday at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio. Greene picked the Bulldogs over other programs including Alabama, Ohio State and Texas.
The Bellflower, California, native stands at 6-foot-4 and is ranked as the nation’s No. 2 interior lineman and No. 40 overall player according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
Greene joins Alliou Bah, Drew Bobo, Griffin Scroggs and Jacob Hood as Georgia’s 2022 offensive line signees. To this point, Georgia has signed 27 total players in the 2022 class, and Greene’s presence rounds out what should be a strong group of freshman lineman.