Georgia football received its fourth signee of this year’s early signing period early with ink from Micah Morris.
Too strong in the trenches 😤Welcome to #DawgNation, @MicahMorris56cc #CommittedToTheG pic.twitter.com/JXl7yUIbhc— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) December 16, 2020
Morris, a four-star offensive tackle according to the 247Sports Composite, signed his letter of intent this morning. The 6-foot-4, 316-pound native of Camden County High School is the 10th best offensive tackle in the class of 2021 and the 7th best player in the state.
Morris picked Georgia over 20 other schools that had offered him, including South Carolina, Alabama, Clemson and Florida.
