Georgia earned its fifth commitment for the 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday with the addition of four-star offensive tackle Micah Morris, who announced his decision via Twitter.
I would like to thank all of the schools who have recruited me up to this point, it has all been a true blessing, with that said, will be commiting to... pic.twitter.com/1t73QV3Rin— Micah Morris® (@MicahMorris56cc) April 8, 2020
Morris is a native of Kingsland, Georgia, and plays at Camden County High School. He’s rather young for being classified in the 2021 recruiting class as he won’t turn 17 years old until Aug. 25.
The 6-foot-4, 316-pound Morris is rated as the seventh-best player in the state of Georgia and the 11th-best tackle in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. His commitment to Georgia came shortly after releasing his top five of Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Florida State and South Carolina on March 31.
Although he’s listed as an offensive tackle, Morris’ frame allows him to be versatile and possibly receive playing time at guard if needed.
Morris is the first offensive lineman commitment for Georgia’s 2021 recruiting class thus far. He joins five-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff, four-star recruits David Daniel and Jonathan Jefferson and three-star defensive tackle Marlin Dean.
