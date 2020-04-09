191130_JCA_TECHsecondhalf_21.jpg

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart stands on the sideline. The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets with a final score of 52-7 on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo/Julian Alexander jalexander@randb.com)

 Julian Alexander

Georgia earned its fifth commitment for the 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday with the addition of four-star offensive tackle Micah Morris, who announced his decision via Twitter.

Morris is a native of Kingsland, Georgia, and plays at Camden County High School. He’s rather young for being classified in the 2021 recruiting class as he won’t turn 17 years old until Aug. 25.

The 6-foot-4, 316-pound Morris is rated as the seventh-best player in the state of Georgia and the 11th-best tackle in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. His commitment to Georgia came shortly after releasing his top five of Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Florida State and South Carolina on March 31.

Although he’s listed as an offensive tackle, Morris’ frame allows him to be versatile and possibly receive playing time at guard if needed.

Morris is the first offensive lineman commitment for Georgia’s 2021 recruiting class thus far. He joins five-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff, four-star recruits David Daniel and Jonathan Jefferson and three-star defensive tackle Marlin Dean.

