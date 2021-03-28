Jalon Walker, a four-star outside linebacker, committed to Georgia Sunday afternoon. Walker is the 10th recruit to commit to the Bulldogs for the class of 2022.
Walker is the No. 4 outside linebacker and 50th overall recruit in the nation, per the 247Sports Composite. He chose to commit to Georgia over Alabama, Auburn, Clemson and North Carolina, among others.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Salisbury, North Carolina, native is the state’s No. 2 recruit and played his high school football at Salisbury High School. As a sophomore, Walker made 121 tackles, has eight tackles for loss, eight quarterback hurries, six pass deflections, three forced fumbles, two interceptions (one of those a pick-six) and two sacks.
Georgia sits at the No. 2 spot in the 247Sports Team Composite ranking with its 10 recruits. Seven of those 10 recruits are ranked in the top 100 nationally.