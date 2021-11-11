Wide receiver Raymond Cottrell flipped his commitment to Georgia after initially being committed to Florida. Cottrell is from Milton, Florida, and is the seventh player in Georgia’s 2023 class.
Cottrell had been committed to Florida since June 30. He is a four-star wide receiver, according to 247 Sports, and joins fellow four-star wide receiver Daquayvious Sorey in the class. Currently, the Bulldogs have No. 2 national recruiting class and the top recruiting class in the SEC, according to 247 Sports.
This season, Cottrell has 63 receptions for 985 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns. He also has ran for 11 rushing yards on 55 carries with seven touchdowns.
According to 247 Sports, Cottrell is currently ranked as the No. 12 wide receiver in the country and the No. 18 overall player in Florida.