Five former Georgia golfers finished in the top 20 at The Northern Trust tournament this weekend at TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts.
Harris English led the former Bulldogs at 19-under-par which put him in second place by the end of the weekend. English closed out the tournament 11 strokes behind the eventual winner, Dustin Johnson. His finish at The Northern Trust could be put up with some of his top finishes of 2020 like tying for third at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, tying for fourth at the Houston Open and finishing fifth at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.
Kevin Kisner didn’t end up far behind English, tying for fourth after a late push in the final two days. Kisner ended his weekend at 17-under-par after shooting 18-under-par at the Wyndham Championship last weekend. His performance at the Wyndham Championship earned him another top five finish.
Similar to Kisner, Russell Henley followed up a solid performance at the Wyndham Championship with another high placement this weekend at The Northern Trust. Henley finished tied for eighth at 15-under-par after holding a share of the lead at the end of the first day.
Brian Harman was a late riser on Sunday, jumping up 23 spots after shooting 7-under par. Harman completed his run at The Northern Trust tied for 11th at 14-under par. Harman was one stroke off his second top 10 finish of 2020.
Bubba Watson was the final former Georgia golfer to have a notable finish at The Northern Trust, ending the tournament tied for 18th at 12-under-par. Watson dropped 10 spots on the final day after shooting 1-over-par.
Two other former Bulldogs, Keith Mitchell and Brendon Todd, finished further behind the rest of the pack. Mitchell was tied for 61st at 5-under-par by weekend's end, while Todd wasn’t far behind in 64th at 4-under-par.
The PGA Tour event, the BMW Championship, takes place next weekend at the north course of Olympia Fields Country Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.