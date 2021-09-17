When the NIL decision was announced this summer, five Georgia football players started working to leverage their status to benefit causes close to their heart. These players knew they could make a bigger difference working on the same team instead of on their own.
Payne Walker, Stetson Bennett, John FitzPatrick, Owen Condon and John Staton have formed the DGD Fund - standing for “Damn Good Dawg.” The fund gives people a chance to donate money that will be divided among five different charities the players chose. The new NIL rules allow the players to be associated with the fund.
“We kind of saw this as an opportunity to use our name, image and likeness to give back to the community,” Walker said. “We kind of came together one day and we’re like, ‘We can really make a difference in the community and help these organizations.”
Each player chose a different organization based on personal experiences, and each cause meant something more to each individual player. The players were involved in the organizations before the NCAA’s new legislation, and knew they wanted to use the new rule to work with charities they had already known.
Condon chose The ALS Association because his grandfather died from complications from ALS. FitzPatrick chose the American Brain Tumor Association in honor of his family member who died from Glioblastoma. Staton chose Hilinkski’s Hope, an organization focusing on the mental health of student athletes after losing a friend to suicide. Bennett selected The Boys and Girls Club of America while Payne chose Happy Feat, two organizations the players were a part of before forming the fund.
The fund gathers money for donations through its website, which goes through Athens Area Community Foundation to make the donation. The fund launched on Sept. 6 and in the first 24 hours, it raised over $10,000.
“We knew that if we did it the right way, and we had the right people help us, which we’ve had, that it was going to be big,” Walker said. “I don’t know if over $10,000, honestly, in 24 hours was going to happen.”
How it works
The players began planning for the fund in the summer before fall camp and school started. Walker said they would meet in the Butts-Mehre building in the afternoons after practice to plan for its eventual launch.
The fund is still waiting to be granted nonprofit status, and in the meantime, is working with the Athens Area Community Foundation. The foundation serves as a donor advisory fund until they get the status of 501c3, which Payne said could take up to a year.
Kipper Koslowsky, director of donor services for Athens Area Community Foundation, said the players arrived at their first meeting prepared and knew what they wanted.
“What they are working toward is establishing a nonprofit organization, but they didn’t want to wait to start fundraising,” Koslowsky said, “So, we were able to help them get started while they’re working on establishing that nonprofit.”
Continuing the fund
With the players in school and playing football, their schedules are very busy. However, because the players began working on the fund in the summer, they are able to do school, athletics and still work on the fund because the initial launch phase is completed.
Georgia football is currently two games into the season, with 10 games remaining in the regular season, which will end on Nov. 27 against Georgia Tech. Despite the long season and busy schedules, Walker said the players have learned time management skills to continue working on the fund throughout the season.
“We all are very passionate about this, and we will set time aside to definitely continue to work on this each day, each week,” Walker said.
All five players involved in the fund are upperclassmen, with Walker, FitzPatrick and Condon in their junior season. Bennett is a senior while Staton is a graduate student.
Because the players’ time in Athens is temporary, they have discussed plans to keep the fund in Georgia’s football program. Walker said the players would love to continue to serve on the fund in some capacity after they have left Athens.
“We obviously want it to be alive when we’re gone ... kind of leave it as a legacy for the UGA football team as something that they can uphold,” Walker said.