Georgia football finds itself at the top of college football halfway through the season. Here is a look at some key players that have helped to push the Bulldogs into the top spot in the country.
Channing Tindall
When Georgia’s season kicked off against then-No. 3 Clemson, Channing Tindall was not listed as a starter on the depth chart. The senior finished the night with two solo tackles and an assist and has only improved since the 10-3 victory over the Tigers.
Tindall quickly found his way into a starting role with the Bulldogs when he grabbed seven total tackles and a sack in Week 2 against UAB. Since then, the outside linebacker has been on a roll.
Tindall currently leads the Bulldogs in total tackles with 33 to his name. He has also added two tackles for loss and a sack to his tally making him one of defensive coordinator Dan Lanning’s most complete weapons on defense. Look for him to be a staple on the top-ranked defense in the nation for weeks to come.
Jake Camarda
Georgia’s punter has made a name for himself over his years between the hedges. To start the 2021 season, it was clear that Jake Camarda would have a key role on the Bulldogs this year.
In the season opener against Clemson, Camarda punted the ball five times, averaging 43.4 yards per punt. Even more impressively, four of his five punts pinned Clemson inside its own 20-yard line. The best punt of Camarda’s day came in the first quarter when he pinned the Tigers on the 2-yard line.
Two weeks later Camarda showed his worth again in the second quarter against South Carolina. On fourth-and-seven, Camarda lifted a punt 42 yards down the field where it was downed at the Gamecocks 1-yard line. On the following play, the Bulldogs were able to burst into the backfield and pull quarterback Luke Doty down in the end zone for a safety.
Camarda’s consistency and skill has allowed Georgia to dominate the field position battle throughout the year and puts the Bulldogs’ top-ranked defense in good positions time and time again.
James Cook
Coming into the 2021 season, Georgia running back Zamir White was the favorite to lead the backfield. While White has seen a great start to the year, James Cook has been a bright spot in the Bulldogs running back room.
In 2020, White carried the ball 144 times compared to Cook’s 45 carries. This year the difference is much smaller, as White has run the ball 83 times and Cook has done so 47 times, enough to surpass his 2020 total just halfway through the season.
Through seven games Cook has rushed for 296 yards and two touchdowns but his real value comes outside of the backfield.
The senior has shown that he can be a real weapon for the Bulldogs through the air. Out of the backfield Cook has caught 11 passes for 56 yards this year. Two of his catches have gone for touchdowns, a number that ties him for second on Georgia’s roster for touchdowns caught, behind Brock Bowers who has six.
Look for Cook to be a valuable asset on the ground and through the air as the Bulldogs plow through the second half of the season.
Lewis Cine
The Georgia secondary entered the season as one of the question marks surrounding the team. The Bulldogs lost three starters to the NFL when Tyson Campbell, Richard LeCounte and Eric Stokes all left after last season.
As the lone returning starter, Lewis Cine has been one of the best players on Georgia’s defense and has helped to put together a strong secondary unit despite the losses.
Cine leads the Bulldogs secondary in tackles with 28, which ranks him third on the entire team in that category. The safety also has one interception thus far.
Where Cine shines is in coverage. The safety has five passes defended this season, enough to lead the Bulldogs in that area as well as tie him for third in the SEC. The hard-hitting safety has become a leader and staple on Georgia’s defense and will be a key piece throughout the rest of the season.
Brock Bowers
The tight end position seemed to be Darnell Washington’s to lose as the 2021 season approached. A foot injury sidelining Washington for the first few weeks opened up the door for freshman pass catcher Brock Bowers to prove his worth.
Bowers might be the Bulldogs offensive MVP at this point in the season and is clearly one of their most valuable weapons.
The tight end has caught 25 passes so far this season, more than any other Bulldog to date. He has taken those receptions for a total of 416 yards at an average of 16.64 yards per catch. Bowers also leads Georgia in touchdown receptions with seven thus far. He ranks second in the country in touchdowns caught by a tight end, behind only Isaiah Likely of Coastal Carolina.
Bowers pass catching ability has garnered national attention as he was recently named the John Mackey Award Tight End of the Week for his performance against then-No. 11 Kentucky. He has also been named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week for the second time this season.