On Monday, the AP All-America team was announced, and five total Bulldogs made the teams, including two defenders who were named to the first team. Georgia’s five players selected in total tied with Alabama for the most of any school.
Linebacker Nakobe Dean and defensive lineman Jordan Davis were named to the first team, after having outstanding seasons in a Georgia defense that has allowed just 9.54 points per game this season.
Davis has been the heart and soul of Georgia’s team this season, leading the defense and garnering enough buzz at a normally overlooked position to finish ninth in the race for the Heisman Trophy. Davis has 28 total tackles and two sacks this season, but his ability to draw double teams has been incredibly valuable, opening up space for others to make plays.
Dean was another leader for Georgia’s defense, and is tied for the team lead in tackles with 61. He also added five sacks, five pass breakups, two interceptions and a forced fumble, doing it all for Kirby Smart’s defense.
Freshman tight end Brock Bowers was the only offensive player from Georgia to make any of the three teams, selected as the tight end for the second team. Bowers has been remarkable for Georgia this season, hauling in 47 receptions for 791 yards and 11 touchdowns and adding a 12th trip to the end zone on the ground.
Also on the second team is senior defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt, who along with Davis and Jalen Carter, formed the most imposing interior defensive line rotation in college football. Wyatt has 34 total tackles, two forced fumbles and 2.5 sacks this season.
Safety Lewis Cine was the final Bulldogs selected, making the third team. Cine has 61 tackles this season, tied with Dean for the team lead. Cine also added an interception and eight pass breakups as a standout member of Georgia’s secondary.