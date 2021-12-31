After competing in each team’s respective conference championship, both Michigan and Georgia will press for a win in the Orange Bowl to advance to this season’s College Football Playoff National Championship. Here are five numbers to consider before each team takes the field in Miami.
56 years in the making
It’s been 56 years since the Bulldogs and Wolverines last met on the gridiron. In 1965, the rivalry’s latest chapter saw Georgia defeat Michigan 15-7 in Ann Arbor, and at the helm for the Bulldogs was none other than eventual National Championship winner Vince Dooley.
At the time of the game, the 10th-ranked Bulldogs upset the seventh-ranked Wolverines to claim fourth place in the AP Poll the following week. The only other meeting between the two schools came in 1957 where Georgia fell 26-0 to Michigan, also in Ann Arbor. However, current Georgia head coach Kirby Smart also faced Michigan once in his time as an assistant at Alabama in 2012.
24 touchdowns for Bennett
Kirby Smart confirmed on Wednesday that Stetson Bennett will start for Georgia in the Orange Bowl, but did not necessarily rule out any contribution from JT Daniels.
Bennett has started in 12 straight games for the Bulldogs and in that time, has tossed 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions, all while navigating online narratives discussing his efficiency at the position. But Bennett supporters and opponents alike will see the senior under center for at least the start of Georgia’s matchup with Michigan.
“There’s no doubt in my mind we can win [the National Championship] with Stetson Bennett,” offensive coordinator Todd Monken said at a press conference this week.
34 sacks for Michigan
The Wolverines pride themselves on their strong defensive presence. Michigan finished third in the Big Ten with 34 sacks, led by Heisman finalist Aidan Hutchinson.
Hutchinson’s 14 sacks are the third-highest mark in the country. The defensive end is also first in quarterback pressures with 69.
Hutchinson is not the Wolverine’s only threat. Hybrid linebacker David Ojabo recorded 11 sacks of his own, tied for tenth most in the nation, and both players are among Michigan’s top 10 tacklers. For the Bulldogs to be successful in the trenches, containing Hutchinson and Ojabo’s productivity should be a priority.
172.2 passing yards per game allowed for Georgia
Georgia and its second-ranked defense in the nation allow just above 170 passing yards per game. This is divergent from the 421 yards allowed in the air to Alabama and quarterback Bryce Young in the SEC Championship. For the Bulldogs to be successful, a return to passing game dominance is required.
The Georgia secondary will face junior quarterback Cade McNamara who carries a 65.5% completion rate and 144.6 passer rating against top-six opponents. McNamara’s 15 touchdowns juxtapose five interceptions, and his preferred targets often include wide receivers Cornelius Johnson and Roman Wilson and tight end Erick All.
All three pose downfield receiving options for McNamara, something the Bulldogs will have to account for.
66% of Michigan touchdowns come via the run
39 of the Wolverines 59 touchdowns were a result of rushing plays this season, many of which occurred early on in the season. But running the ball still remains an integral part of Michigan’s offense.
Both Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum have more than 900 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns this season. A commitment to running the ball is usually consistent with any Big Ten Champion, and Michigan is no different.
Georgia’s deep defensive line and linebacker corps will be tested against the best of the Midwest. Butkus Award winner Nakobe Dean and the rest of the defense will have to continue to impose its will on the ground in order for the Bulldogs to compete.