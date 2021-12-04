After winning their respective SEC subdivisions, Georgia and Alabama will face off at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the SEC Championship, with hopes to bring home the 2021 SEC title. Here are five numbers to know before the matchup.
6 matchups since Georgia last won
Georgia has not defeated Alabama in the last six times the teams met. The Bulldogs’ last win over the Tide was in 2007, when they won the regular season game in overtime 26-23 in Tuscaloosa. The last time Georgia and Alabama met in Atlanta for the SEC Championship game was 2018, when the Tide scored three unanswered touchdowns late in the game to take the win 35-28. The Bulldogs look to break its losing streak to its SEC rivals on Saturday.
3,901 passing yards for Bryce Young
Heisman contender and Alabama starting quarterback Bryce Young has proven to be one of the best this season, passing for 3,901 yards in the regular season. This ranks him in sixth place of all FBS quarterbacks. Many of Young’s yards have gone to wide receivers Jameson Williams and John Metchie III, who have totaled over half of Alabama’s receiving yards in the regular season. The Tide have capitalized off their strong passing game, scoring an average of 42.7 points per game. In order to take home the SEC title on Saturday night, Georgia will need to keep Young from his typical passing dominance.
6.9 points allowed per game for Georgia
Georgia’s defense has been the star of the team this season, allowing only 6.9 points per game. This ranks the Bulldogs first in the FBS, with Clemson in second place, allowing 16.1 points per game. Entering the SEC Championship, Georgia is coming off of an easy 45-0 win over in-state rival Georgia Tech, while Alabama struggled to pull out a win against unranked Auburn, winning in the fourth overtime 24-22. With linebackers Channing Tindall and Nakobe Dean leading the team in tackles, and Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter and Devonte Wyatt manning the defensive line, Georgia looks to continue its success in stopping the ball against No. 3 Alabama.
33 sacks on Young this season
Alabama’s offensive line has struggled to protect Young this season, allowing him to be sacked 33 total times. In the Tide’s only loss this regular season to Texas A&M, the quarterback was sacked four times. In their most recent game, barely defeating Auburn in four overtimes, Young was sacked seven more times. In games that the opponent’s defense puts pressure on the starting quarterback, Alabama struggles to win. If Georgia can start putting pressure early on Young, it will set itself up for success in keeping him from passing.
11 touchdowns for Brock Bowers
True freshman tight end Brock Bowers leads the team in receiving and rushing touchdowns with 11 in the regular season. Although he has shone in the receiving game this year, totaling 652 yards and 10 touchdowns, he has also added 55 yards on the ground and another rushing touchdown. The Stetson Bennett-to-Bowers pass has become common in the Bulldogs’ offense, and typically works for at least one score a game. Georgia fans can expect Bowers to continue his success in receiving in the SEC Championship and into the postseason.