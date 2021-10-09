In Week 6 of the college football season, Georgia will take on its fourth conference opponent in No. 18 Auburn. Both teams are coming off of a win as Georgia defeated Arkansas 37-0, and Auburn defeated LSU 24-19.
17- Ranked offense in the FBS for Auburn
Auburn boasts the 17th best offense of all FBS teams and second in the SEC in 2021 with 2,390 total offensive yards through five games. In Week 5 against LSU, the Tigers put up 453 yards, amassing three touchdowns for a 24-19 win. Starting quarterback Bo Nix led the team in passing yards with 255 and rushing yards with 74. In his third chance against Georgia, he is expected to put up big numbers against the Bulldogs on Saturday.
99- Points Georgia has scored in its last two games
Georgia has beat its last two opponents, Vanderbilt and Arkansas, by a total score of 99-0. The Bulldogs rank second in the SEC in points scored this season with 205, right behind Alabama with 228. After shutting out its last two opponents, Georgia’s defense ranks first in the FBS, only having allowed 889 yards in the 2021 season.
447- Rushing yards for Jarquez Hunter
Auburn’s offense is heavily led by running back Jarquez Hunter, who leads the team with 447 rushing yards this season. Fellow back Tank Bigsby follows closely behind with 430 rushing yards and leads the team in touchdowns with four. Hunter averages 10.6 yards per carry over 42 attempts, higher than any Georgia running back. Auburn’s rushing game has amassed 12 total touchdowns this season, while its receivers have eight.
18- Sacks for the Georgia defense
The Bulldog defense totals 18 sacks this season. Linebacker Adam Anderson leads the team with four, while Nakobe Dean and Nolan Smith follow closely behind with 3.5 and 2.5. The team’s 18 sacks has led to a total loss of 111 yards for its opponents, tied for 12th in the FBS. Georgia’s defense has stunned its opponents this season, and looks to continue the trend against the Tigers.
11- Pass attempts for Stetson Bennett against Arkansas
As Georgia has struggled to maintain a consistent starting quarterback, Week 6 starter Stetson Bennett only attempted to pass the ball 11 times, compared to 56 rushing attempts for the Bulldogs. Quarterback JT Daniels is listed as questionable for this weekend’s game, according to ESPN, but was not throwing passes in practice earlier this week due to his lingering lat injury. Bennett has started in two games so far this season and has amassed 515 yards with a 70.7 completion percentage.