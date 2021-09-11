In its home opener of the 2021 season, No. 2 Georgia will host UAB in a full-capacity Sanford Stadium. Both teams are coming off wins in Week 1 with the Bulldogs defeating Clemson 10-3 and UAB defeating Jacksonville State 31-0.
2 - Rushing yards Georgia allowed against Clemson
In the Bulldogs’ game against Clemson, Georgia’s defense allowed two rushing yards. Lyn-J Dixon led the Tigers with 10 yards rushing with Will Shipley and Kobe Pace earning seven yards each. However, Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei finished with -22 rushing yards, negating the other players’ yards.
370 - UAB passing yards against Jacksonville State
The Blazers opened their 2021 season with a 31-0 win over Jacksonville State. In UAB’s victory, Tyler Johnston III led the way with 320 yards and two touchdowns. Dylan Hopkins joined Johnston III as a quarterback with 51 passing yards and one touchdown.
7 - Georgia’s sacks against Clemson
Georgia’s defense led the way for the Bulldogs win in Week 1 of the football season, not allowing the Tigers’ offense to get in the end zone. A large part of Georgia’s defensive success was its ability to get to the quarterback. Nakobe Dean led Georgia with two sacks while Adam Anderson, Travon Walker, Nolan Smith, Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter each had one sack.
135 - JT Daniels’ passing yards
After becoming the starting quarterback in the middle of last season, JT Daniels started for Georgia on Week 1 for the first time in his career. He threw for 135 yards against Clemson, the fewest of the five games Daniels has started in for Georgia. He did not throw for a touchdown pass, and it was the first time he did not have at least one touchdown pass in a start for the Bulldogs.
43 - Brock Bowers’ reception yards
Freshman Brock Bowers led Georgia receivers in receiving yards in his first start as a Bulldog. Bowers played tight end to help replace Darnell Washington and Arik Gilbert, who both missed the game against Clemson. Bowers caught six passes, which was also a team high against the Tigers.