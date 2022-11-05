The Georgia Bulldogs will host the Tennessee Volunteers this Saturday in a matchup that will mark the first No. 1 against No. 2 in The Classic City.
Both teams are fresh off of wins against SEC opponents with Georgia beating Florida 42-20 in Jacksonville and Tennessee demolishing Kentucky 44-6 at home. This weekend, the Bulldogs and Volunteers, both unbeaten, will compete for the top spot in college football. Here are some numbers to know for the Georgia-Tennessee matchup this Saturday:
#33 Georgia Linebacker Robert Beal
With starting linebacker Nolan Smith sidelined for the rest of the year, junior linebacker Robert Beal will likely see more action. After Smith left the game against Florida in the second quarter, Beal and sophomore linebacker Chaz Chambliss took over. Beal had two tackles and one quarterback hurry in the game. Georgia will need someone on the edge to slow down Tennessee's fast-paced offense, and Beal could be the answer.
#5 Tennessee Quarterback Hendon Hooker
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is arguably one of the best quarterbacks in college football right now as he’s emerged as the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. So far this season, he has completed 156 of 219 of his passes for 2,338 yards, 21 touchdowns, and just one interception while leading the Volunteers to an 8-0 start for the first time since 1998. Hooker will seek to capitalize on his success against the Bulldogs this weekend.
#86 Georgia Wide Receiver Dillon Bell
With Georgia's roster a little banged up, fans have been given the opportunity to see what some of the team's other younger players have to offer, and wide receiver Dillon Bell is one of them. In the team's 55-0 victory over Vanderbilt, the Houston, Texas native set a career high with five catches for 54 yards and one score. Expect to see more of Bell until the Bulldogs welcome AD Mitchell back.
#11 Tennessee Wide Receiver Jalin Hyatt
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has been incredible so far this season. In the team’s recent victory over the Kentucky Wildcats, Hyatt surpassed Tennessee's season record for receiving touchdowns (14). He had his best game of the year a couple of weeks ago against Alabama when he tallied six catches for 207 yards and an astounding five touchdowns. He is the fastest and most reliable receiver for Tennessee, so if Georgia wants to win, they'll need to find ways to limit him.
#88 Georgia Defensive lineman Jalen Carter
Carter saw action for the first time against Florida last weekend since the team's victory over Missouri, where he suffered an MCL injury. Against the Gators, he was limited to merely pass-rushing on third downs, but nevertheless still had a huge effect. After the game, Georgia’s lead defender Jamon Dumas-Johnson said that Carter ”impacts games differently” and that he sets the tone for the defense. The Bulldogs will look to have their potential first round draft pick 100% ready to go.