April 18 was supposed to give Georgia football fans the first look at the 2020-21 roster with the annual G-Day spring football game. With the threat of the coronavirus pandemic, the SEC canceled all spring sporting events, including G-Day. In lieu of the Red team vs. Black team scrimmage, a “virtual G-Day” was held.
A rerun of the 2019 Georgia-Notre Dame game in Sanford Stadium was accompanied by Facebook Live commentary from Scott Howard, Eric Zeier and Chuck Dowdle, as well as live-tweeting from head coach Kirby Smart. Smart stole the show with some comedic and insightful tweets on Saturday. With that in mind, here are The Red & Black’s top five tweets from Smart on virtual G-Day:
1. Taking the kids’ advice
Got these two tuned in and telling me to “stop the TE dad” pic.twitter.com/nlUDg4R5Cc— Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) April 18, 2020
Less than 15 minutes into the start of the rerun, Smart had to address the elephant in the room — Georgia’s coverage of Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet. The tight end caught two passes for 25 yards on back-to-back plays on Notre Dame’s first drive and proved to be one of the few players that gave the Georgia defense some difficulty. Kmet finished with nine receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown, leaving Georgia fans scratching their heads. Two of Smart’s children, Julia and Andrew, noticed the trend early on and let their dad know. Astute analysis from the youngsters.
2. Taking shots at Brad Nessler
Easy Brad - I'm just glad you remember that far back!!— Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) April 18, 2020
CBS play-by-play broadcaster and Athens resident Brad Nessler has been commentating games for over three decades. When Smart rushed down the sideline to get to the referee and call a timeout early in the game, Nessler made a comment about how he didn’t think Smart moved that fast when he played for the Bulldogs from 1995-1998. Smart took notice and fired back at Nessler, joking about his age.
3. Dual-threat quarterback Jake Fromm
Look at those wheels! @FrommJake or @DjShockley3?!— Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) April 18, 2020
A 9-yard rush from Fromm on third-and-10 with just under eight minutes to go set up the Bulldogs for a field goal which extended their lead to 23-10. Fromm evaded pressure from all sides and stepped up in the pocket before taking over with a burst of speed. Smart likened the play to another Georgia quarterback, D.J. Shockley, who played for the Bulldogs from 2002-2005. Shockley was more effective on the ground than Fromm, finishing his Georgia career with 643 rushing yards compared to Fromm’s 134 yards. It’s the thought that counts, though.
4. High-stress situations
These games against Notre Dame went down to the wire. They took years off of my life!— Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) April 18, 2020
Both games against Notre Dame during Smart’s tenure as head coach were decided by a combined seven points. In 2017, the Bulldogs pulled away with a one-point win after Davin Bellamy sacked Brandon Wimbush and forced a fumble. In 2019, a turnover on downs put the game out of reach for the Fighting Irish and gave the Bulldogs the victory. Smart said those tight games took years off his life, and most Georgia fans would agree.
5. Addressing the “RBU” controversy
Who is up next for the REAL #RBU??— Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) April 18, 2020
Realizing he would be without running backs D’Andre Swift and Brian Herrien next season, Smart took to Twitter to ask fans who they thought would be next in line. At the end, he made sure to mention that Georgia is the real “Running Back University”. A nonexistent award given to the college program that produces the best running backs, RBU has been a hot topic over the years with fans debating who truly has the best running backs. ESPN released rankings on April 11 that didn’t feature Georgia as one of the top 10 schools for running backs, so Smart looked to put those types of omissions to bed on Saturday. With running backs like Swift, Todd Gurley, Nick Chubb and Herschel Walker in mind, it’s hard to argue with him.
