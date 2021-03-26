Malaki Starks, a five-star athlete, committed to Georgia Thursday evening. Starks slots in as the ninth verbal commit of the class of 2022 for the Bulldogs.
Starks ranks as the No. 4 athlete in the country, per the 247Sports Composite and is the 29th overall prospect of his class. He chose to stay in his home state over Clemson, Alabama and Auburn, among others.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound athlete from Jefferson, Georgia, played his high school football at Jefferson High School. Starks rushed for 1,537 yards and 24 touchdowns his junior year. He was able to add 569 and 11 touchdowns passing as well.
Georgia’s 2022 class now ranks second in the country behind Ohio State, per the 247Sports Composite. The Bulldogs’ nine commits include three five-stars and six-four stars.