Daylen Everette, a five-star cornerback, according to 247Sports, committed to Georgia on Tuesday afternoon.

The class of 2022 player attends IMG Academy. Standing at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, he is ranked the No. 26 overall 2022 recruit, according to 247Sports.

Everett committed to Georgia over 29 other offers, including Alabama, Cincinnati and Arkansas. He previously committed to Clemson in July, but decommitted from the Tigers on Dec. 10.

The Bulldogs now post 27 commits in the class of 2022, ranked first in the nation.

Katherine Lewis is a senior at the University of Georgia and is the assistant sports editor. She is a journalism major and statistics minor and with a certificate in sports media.

