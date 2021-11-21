Jaheim Singletary out of Jacksonville, Florida, committed to Georgia after decommitting from Ohio State on Aug. 1. Singletary is a five-star cornerback and is ranked as the No. 5 cornerback in the country, according to 247Sports.
Singletary joins head coach Kirby Smart’s 2022 recruiting class which currently ranks as the top class in the country, according to 247Sports. He is the second-highest rated player in the class behind linebacker Malaki Starks out of Jefferson High School.
The Bulldogs’ class now has three cornerbacks including Singletary. Four-star cornerbacks Julian Humphrey and Marquis Groves-Killebrew are preparing to join Singletary in Athens.
In 10 games this season, Singletary has four interceptions, 28 tackles and seven pass breakups with Riverside High School.