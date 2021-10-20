After previously committing to the University of South California, defensive lineman Mykel Williams flipped his commitment to Georgia on Wednesday morning. He is from Columbus and is the No. 3 overall player in Georgia, according to the 247 Sports Composite.
Williams made two visits to Georgia in the past three weeks to see the Bulldogs beat then-No. 8 Arkansas and then-No. 11 Kentucky. He is the No. 5 defensive lineman in the country and the No. 22 player in the country, according to the 247 Sports Composite.
A senior at Hardaway High School, Williams plans to enroll at Georgia in January. The Bulldogs currently have the No. 2 2022 recruiting class in the country behind Alabama, according to 247 Sports. So far, Georgia has two five-stars, including Williams. The other being Malaki Starks of Jefferson High School.