Amarius Mims, a five-star offensive tackle from Bleckley County High School in Cochran, Georgia, signed with Georgia at 3:53 today. He's the second of Georgia's three five-star commits heading into signing day to do so.
The 6-foot-7, 315-pound offensive tackle ranks No. 3 nationwide among offensive tackle prospects and is the No. 1 overall recruit in Georgia.
Mims chose to stay in-state and committed to Georgia over Alabama, Auburn, Clemson and Florida. He's the highest rated Georgia commit of the 2021 class followed by quarterback Brock Vandagriff, who signed with Georgia earlier today.
