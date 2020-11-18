Smael Mondon, a five-star outside linebacker in the 2021 recruiting class, committed to Georgia Wednesday morning.
A native of Dallas, Georgia, Mondon is the Bulldogs’ 19th recruit for the class of 2021. He’s one of three five stars currently committed to Georgia, joining quarterback Brock Vandagriff and offensive tackle Amarius Mims. He’s also Georgia’s second outside linebacker of the class, along with four-star Chaz Chambliss.
Mondon is rated as the nation’s No. 2 outside linebacker, the No. 3 overall recruit in Georgia and the No. 27 overall recruit in the country, per the 247Sports Composite.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Mondon chose the Bulldogs over Florida, Auburn, Tennessee and LSU. Mondon intends to enroll early at Georgia next January.
