041616GDay-17.jpg

Georgia football helmets on the sidelines during the G-Day spring scrimmage at Sanford Stadium on April 16, 2016 in Athens, Ga. (Photo/Thomas Mills)

Xavian Sorey, a five-star outside linebacker at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, has committed to Georgia.

According to the 247Sports Composite list, the 6-foot-3, 214-pound linebacker ranks No. 1 among outside linebacker prospects in the country and is the No. 6 overall recruit in Florida. Sorey is now Georgia’s third-highest rated recruit of the class behind offensive tackle Amarius Mims and quarterback Brock Vandagriff.

Sorey committed to Georgia over Florida, Alabama, Arkansas and Auburn. Sorey will join Nolan Smith, a fellow IMG Academy alumnus, and will add to Georgia’s deep and talented linebacker group, which includes Azeez Ojulari and Nakobe Dean, among others.