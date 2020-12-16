Xavian Sorey, a five-star outside linebacker at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, has committed to Georgia.
According to the 247Sports Composite list, the 6-foot-3, 214-pound linebacker ranks No. 1 among outside linebacker prospects in the country and is the No. 6 overall recruit in Florida. Sorey is now Georgia’s third-highest rated recruit of the class behind offensive tackle Amarius Mims and quarterback Brock Vandagriff.
Sorey committed to Georgia over Florida, Alabama, Arkansas and Auburn. Sorey will join Nolan Smith, a fellow IMG Academy alumnus, and will add to Georgia’s deep and talented linebacker group, which includes Azeez Ojulari and Nakobe Dean, among others.
