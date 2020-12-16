Georgia has signed its first five-star recruit from the class of 2021 in the highly-anticipated dual-threat quarterback Brock Vandagriff.
Old boots, new dirt... 🌊🌊 https://t.co/TKtsDIykdy— Brock 🌊 (@BrockVandagriff) December 16, 2020
From Athens-area Prince Avenue Christian School, Vandagriff ranks No. 2 nationwide among dual-threat quarterback prospects and is the No. 2 overall recruit in Georgia.
Georgia faithful have been anticipating Brock Vandagriff’s arrival since he committed to Georgia on Jan. 21, only 20 days after his announcement to decommit from Oklahoma. Vandagriff is the third five-star quarterback to commit to Georgia since head coach Kirby Smart’s first recruiting class in 2016. He will join Georgia’s recent and impressive starter in JT Daniels, along with junior Stetson Bennett and freshman Carson Beck in the quarterback room.
While he was Georgia’s only committed quarterback for the 2021 recruiting class, Vandagriff is a promising one.
