Georgia wide receiver Mecole Hardman (4) breaks free of Auburn defensive back Jamel Dean (12) during the first half of the SEC Championship game between the #2 Auburn Tigers and the #6 Georgia Bulldogs in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. (Photo/Casey Sykes, www.caseysykes.com)
As the 2020-2021 NFL season kicked off with the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Houston Texans on Thursday night, 51 former Georgia players will begin the season on NFL rosters.
Wide receiver and 2019 Pro Bowl kick returner Mecole Hardman of the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs featured in the opener, and his efforts last season extended Georgia’s record of having at least one player in the Super Bowl to 19 consecutive seasons.
In total, 32 players will begin Week One on 53-man active rosters, while 15 are on practice squads and four are on reserve lists across 22 of the league’s 32 franchises. The Chicago Bears have the most former Bulldogs with five, and Georgia has at least one player at every position.
There has been significant movement this offseason for some of Georgia’s most notable alumni, including Todd Gurley’s switch to the Atlanta Falcons, Leonard Floyd to the Los Angeles Rams, and linebacker Thomas Davis to Washington. In addition, 14 rookies will get their first taste of professional football this season, including Jake Fromm, D’Andre Swift, and Rodrigo Blankenship.
This season, former Georgia players will have the opportunity to make an impact on a weekly basis on teams across the league. While high-profile performances will be expected out of established veterans such as Matthew Stafford, Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, the emergence of Georgia’s rookie talent will be an exciting development to keep an eye on as the season progresses.
