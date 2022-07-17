On Wednesday, July 13, SEC Commissioner Greg Sanky announced the list of student-athletes who were named to the SEC Honor Roll. 86 athletes from the University of Georgia were named to the list, coming from a variety of sports.
To qualify for the 2022 Spring Academic Honor Roll, you must have maintained a grade point average of 3.00 or higher through two semesters and have completed at least 24 non-remedial academic credit hours.
Here is the list of all the athletes from the University of Georgia who were named to it as well as their hometown and major:
Baseball:
Ben Anderson, Lagrange, GA, Comparative Biomedical Science; Jonathan Cannon, Alpharetta, GA, Real Estate; Corey Collins, Suwanee, GA, Criminal Justice; Max De Jong, Powder Springs, GA, Sport Management; Fernando Gonzalez, Marietta, GA, Sport Management; Parks Harber, Atlanta, GA, Management, Randon Jernigan, Brunswick, Ga, Sport Management; Bryce Melear, Evans, GA, Consumer Economics; Trippe Moore III, Forsyth, GA, Finance; Will Pearson, Watkinsville, GA, Sport Management; Michael Polk, Milton, GA, Risk Management and Insurance; Garrett Spikes, Lawrenceville, GA, Mechanical Engineering; Liam Sullivan, Sandy Springs, GA, Marketing; Cole Tate, Bishop, GA, Sport Management; Connor Tate, Bishop, GA, Sport Management; Lane Watkins, Hoschton, GA, Special Education.
Men’s Golf:
Nicolas Cassidy, Johns Creek, GA, Sport Management; Connor Creasy, Abingdon, VA, Sport Management; JT Herman, Hilton Head Island, SC, Sport Management; Will Kahlstorf, Watkinsville, GA, Sport Management; Trent Phillips, Inman, SC, Sport Management.
Women’s Golf:
Caroline Craig, Sautee Nacoochee, GA, Sport Management; Allison Crenshaw, Suwanee, GA, Kinesiology; Celeste Dao, Notre-Dame-De-Lile-Perrot, Quebec, Finance; Caterina Don, Pinerolo, Italy, Mathematics; Isabella Holpfer, Vienna, Austria, Public Relations; Jo Hua Hung, New Taipei City, Taiwan, Sport Management; Candice Mahe, Gourin, France, International Affairs; Zoe Walker, Palm Desert, California, Real Estate.
Softball:
Ellie Armistead, Matthews, VA, Sport Management; Aniyah Black, Chauncey, GA, Biology; Sydney Chambley, Dallas, GA, HDFS; Hayley Eaton, Belleair, FL, Exercise and Sport Science; Jayda Kearney, Columbus, NJ, Business; Madison Kerpics, Suwannee, GA, Exercise and Sport Science; Sydney Kuma, Fresno, CA, Sport Management; CJ Landrum, Fort Worth, TX, Financial Planning; Lauren Mathis, Windermere, FL, Psychology; Mackenzie Puckett, Cairo, GA, Biology; Savana Sikes, Douglasville, GA, Marketing.
Men’s Tennis:
Trent Bryde, Suwanee, GA, Consumer Economics; Blake Croyder, Marietta, GA, Housing Management & Policy; Philip Henning, Bloemfontein, South Africa, Computer Science; Thomas Paulsell, Seattle, WA, Sport Management.
Women’s Tennis:
Morgan Coppoc, Tulsa, OK, Financial Planning; Alee Harris, Huntsville, AL, Communication Studies; Ania Herte, Warsaw, Poland, Advertising; Meg Kowalski, Chicago, IL, Kinesiology; Lea Ma, Dix Hills, NY, Sport Management.
Men’s Track and Field:
John Isaac-Autry, Augusta, GA, Advertising; Gavin Beverage, Ona, West Virginia, Fisheries and Wildlife; Matthew Boling, Houston, Texas, Marketing; Samuel Bowers, Milton, GA, Landscape Architecture; Quinn Burden, Atlanta, GA, Landscape Architecture; Darius Carbin, San Jose, CA, Engineering; Caleb Cavanaugh, Houston, TX, Environmental Health; Alejandro Collins, Peachtree City, GA, Forestry and Natural Resources; Johannes Erm, Tallinn, Estonia, Mechanical Engineering; Nicolas Fontova, Atlanta, GA, Mathematics; Tyler Fox, Suwanee, GA, Economics; Noah Hayes, Marietta, GA, Psychology; Cole Heron, Marietta, GA, Marketing; Wesley John, Watkinsville, GA, Sport Management; Ahmed Magour, Doha, Qatar, Risk Management and Insurance; Clay Pender, Winder, GA, Finance; Zachary Roe, Atlanta, GA, Biology; Ziggy Zoller, Atlanta, GA, Management.
Women’s Track and Field:
Mia Anderson, Buford, GA, Economics; Charlotte Augenstein, Albany, GA, Biology; Sara Bailey, Alpharetta, GA, Sociology; Sophia Baker, Cumming, GA, Health Promotion; Anna Marian Block, Athens, GA, Journalism; Imani Carothers, Chicago, IL, Sociology; Grace Clements, Bremen, GA, Health and Physical Education; Aleesa De Castro, Cumming, GA,
Entertainment & Media Studies; Grace Ellsworth, Marietta, GA, Exercise and Sport Science; Ellie Hall, Marietta, GA, Marketing; Destiny Jackson, Buford, GA, Psychology; Nicole John,
Watkinsville, GA, Marketing; Courtney Long, Acworth, GA, Biological Engineering; Titiana Marsh, Chester, VA, Psychology; Halle McClintock, Chagrin Falls, OH, Elementary Education; Gracie O'Neal, Chickamauga, GA, Dietetics; Victoria Schneider, Concord, NC, Biological Engineering; Shelby Tyler, Noblesville, IN, International Business and Economics.