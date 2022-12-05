Nine members of the Georgia football team were named to the AP All-SEC teams on Monday.
Offensive tackle Broderick Jones, tight end Brock Bowers, defensive tackle Jalen Carter, safety Christopher Smith and kicker Jack Podlesny were named to the first team.
Center Sedrick Van Pran, tight end Darnell Washington, linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson and cornerback Kelee Ringo rounded out Georgia’s representation on the second team.
Bowers was the lone unanimous choice for Georgia, after a sophomore season with 52 receptions for 726 yards, six touchdown receptions to go along with three more touchdowns and 93 yards on the ground.
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker earned SEC offensive player of the year, and Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson took home SEC defensive player of the year.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel was chosen as coach of the year. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart came in third place for that honor with three votes.