On Dec. 5, Georgia was selected to its second College Football Playoff appearance in school history, and has been chosen to play in the Orange Bowl against the 2021 Big Ten Champion Michigan Wolverines. But how does the playoff work and who selects the teams that play?
In 2014, the NCAA shifted away from the Bowl Championship Series. The BCS was the previous national championship system that used a computer to rank the top two teams to face off in the national championship, rather than the current four-team playoff.
The change to the CFP system allowed for more teams to compete for a championship, while also removing the secrecy of a computer poll in favor of a human selection committee.
The CFP selection committee is a 13-member panel made up of college athletic directors, current and former college football players and others with a strong connection to the sport.
According to collegefootballplayoff.com, the selection committee’s responsibilities are to rank the top 25 teams while assigning the top four teams to the semifinal sites.
Some of the factors considered when ranking teams include: strength of schedule, head-to-head matchups, conference championships won and a more subjective measure known as the “eye test”, where committee members evaluate how a team performs on the field. Throughout the season, teams are vying to build the best resume possible to present to the committee.
For example, Georgia’s resume this season includes three top-25 wins and a top-20 strength of schedule. The Bulldogs went 12-0 in the regular season before suffering their only loss of the year to Alabama, a top-four opponent.
Georgia’s regular season dominance opened the door for the Bulldogs to be selected to the CFP, despite losing the SEC Championship game.
Once the top four teams are selected, the committee also sends eight other teams to one of the six New Year’s bowls.
New Year’s bowls are the most prestigious bowl games for college football. It includes the Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl, Cotton Bowl, Orange Bowl, Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl.
Two of the “New Year’s Six” bowls, as they are often called, are used as hosts for the playoff semifinal sites, and are rotated yearly to change the venue of the annual semifinal matchups. This year, the playoff semifinals are being held at the Orange Bowl in Miami, where Georgia will take on Michigian, and the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas, where Alabama faces Cincinnati.
The winners of the Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl will then move onto Indianapolis for the CFP National Championship. Georgia’s last appearance in the national championship came in 2017 when it lost to Alabama 26-23 in overtime.
Many fans have been clamoring for a playoff expansion to see more teams and more matchups in the chase for a national championship. But for the foreseeable future, the playoff will stay with four teams.