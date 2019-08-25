After standing out during Georgia’s Red and Black Scrimmage, freshman Kacie Evans looks likes a player to watch out for this upcoming volleyball season.
Evans played on the Black team during the scrimmage, which beat the Red team in three sets. She had the most kills, earning nine within the first two sets.
She also led the team with 14 kills in a win against Wake Forest Saturday afternoon.
While she had been facing competition out on the court, she also has been facing the challenges of moving from Wadsworth, Ohio, to Athens, Georgia for her first year of college.
“I wanted to go a little bit farther from home,'' Evans said. “I just wanted to find somewhere comfortable and where I can really see my volleyball career take off. I believe Georgia was the right place for that.”
Amid all the changes, Evans has remained focused on trying to be as successful as possible in her volleyball career.
Even though the scrimmage was her first day back from a minor ankle injury, head coach Tom Black told her she would be going in on the front row to see how it went.
Evans proceeded to get six kills within the first set and then three more within the second set.
“I was unaware that I [had] even gotten six kills in the first set,'' Evans said. “I was just playing my game and trying to be there for my teammates and trying to make them better and them make me better as well."
While this was her first taste of accomplishment in college volleyball, this isn’t her first volleyball achievement.
She earned a third-team Under Armour All-American selection, SL Player of the Year and also District 3 Player of the Year while in high school. She was also invited to play in the Jackson Invitational where she was named MVP. She was also named Medina Gazette’s MVP as a senior.
Although playing as a freshman might seem intimidating, Evans said it hasn’t been too hard of an adjustment.
“Being a freshman on the floor is a little scary sometimes at first,'' Evans said. “But as long as I keep talking to my teammates and upperclassmen, I’ll be just fine”
Black referred to Evans as a “gym rat” due to her excessive dedication to practicing. Evans’ hitting skills show promise for the future, but Black also noted her talent on defense.
“I think her arm is special and she has a really good vision as a hitter,” Black said. “She can really play the ballgame and it is rare to have an outside with that much power to be able to pass and defend that well. She has got a bright future.”
