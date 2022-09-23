The state of the running back room was one of Georgia’s largest questions entering the 2022 college football season.
Zamir White and James Cook were the focal points of last year’s ground attack, combining for over 1,500 yards of offense and 18 rushing touchdowns. Both players were selected in the 2022 NFL draft, leaving Georgia to take stock of the remaining backs on the roster. For head coach Kirby Smart, the running game is a vital aspect of the offense.
“I think you have to have a run game to win tight ball games, to be a good, physical team. And I have — there’s not a lack of confidence in our run game, for me,” Smart said.
Kendall Milton was one candidate to step up in 2022. Milton had 56 carries last season — as many as starting quarterback Stetson Bennett — though he has stepped into a larger role this year. Milton has served as Georgia’s “power back,” leading the team in rushing through three games.
Kenny McIntosh, his counterpart in the backfield, has primarily shown his value in the passing game. McIntosh is second on the team in receiving yards this year, proof of his prowess in his current position. Smart has praised McIntosh’s development as a leader.
“He has always been a worker,” Smart said. “He was in the shadows of those other guys and now, he steps up and he leads. He pushes guys.”
Two players currently in the shadows of the position group are Daijun Edwards and Branson Robinson. Both saw their most success so far this season against South Carolina. Smart has criticized the lack of explosive plays from the backfield, and it’s possible that Edwards could be the solution to that, at least according to Milton.
“I would say our linebackers probably fear Daijun most [out of the running backs] because he has that just, that quick little twitch to him,” Milton said. “Daijun’s game, I just love seeing the way that has elevated since we got here.”
Georgia’s offense this season has been non-traditional, especially as far as the running backs are concerned. There is an increased emphasis on getting them involved in the passing game. Each member of the backfield has caught multiple passes this year, and McIntosh is on pace to triple his receiving total from the year prior. If it leads to success, though, then they’re fine with the change.
“We got a plan and we got to go out and execute,” McIntosh said. “There’s a standard at Georgia and being able to uphold that standard is how we are going to see results.”