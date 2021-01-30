After an 81-71 win over Ole Miss on Saturday, the past two weeks for the Georgia men’s basketball team have been hard to gauge.
It started with back-to-back wins against Ole Miss on the road and then Kentucky at Stegeman Coliseum. It was the Bulldogs’ first win over the Wildcats since 2013. Georgia followed the two season-altering wins with two equally impactful losses. The first was a “bewildering” loss to Florida at home, as head coach Tom Crean put it, and then a confidence-shattering drubbing at South Carolina.
Georgia’s offense hit an all-time low against the Gamecocks as they shot 32% from the field and 4-for-25 from behind the arc. And when Georgia struggles on the offensive end, that affects the intensity and attention to detail on the defensive end. That’s how the Bulldogs gave up 83 points to a struggling South Carolina.
Heading into Saturday against the Rebels, Georgia shot 15-for-65 (23.1%) on 3-pointers in its previous three games. Nowhere to go but up, right? Correct. The Bulldogs followed dismal shooting performances over the past 10 days with an efficient outing against Ole Miss, going 9-for-18 from behind the arc and 26-for-47 (55.3%) overall.
Sahvir Wheeler said in the virtual postgame press conference that hitting 3-pointers does nothing but open up other avenues for the offense. The freedom on offense also allowed the Bulldogs to get to the free-throw line where they hit just 10 of their 20 attempts (Wheeler missed eight of his 11). Despite his shortcomings at the free-throw line, Wheeler was pleased with the win and he would get back in the gym to work on his shot.
“That's a great team win,” Wheeler said. “Even though we didn't make free throws, we kind of made up for it with the 3-pointers and by sharing the ball and getting everyone involved, you know playing a happy brand of basketball.”
The joyful and energetic style of basketball on the offensive end showed up on the other side of the court, where Crean believes his team thrived. Ole Miss was 23-for-64 (35.9%) from the field and 2-for-13 (15.4%) on 3-pointers.
There were missed free throws and the Rebels pulled down 23 offensive rebounds that resulted in 17 second-chance points, but Georgia showed up in the key moments where they fell short in previous games. When Ole Miss cut Georgia’s lead down to three points with around nine minutes to go, the Bulldogs answered by holding them to just eight points the rest of the way to finish out their third conference win of the season.
"We just got to get that confidence,” Crean said in a virtual postgame press conference. “But I think when the ball moves like that, when bodies move like that, it gives us a chance. And I think what we've got to keep understanding is how important defense, our ability to change defenses, our ability to play to a game plan.”
Despite the win, Crean knows there are multiple areas of improvement for his team as it hits the halfway point of the conference schedule. The thing Crean wishes he could control the most is consistency, which is hard to come by in the age of COVID-19 where he said he counted 27 postponed or canceled games for Saturday’s slate.
Despite the difficult times where nothing is guaranteed, Crean wants his players to focus on what they can actually control. With three sub-.500 conference teams in Auburn, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M next on the schedule, there’s ample opportunity ahead.
“They've got a pretty good life, right? They're going to the University of Georgia, they're playing SEC basketball, but it's hard,” Crean said. "It's hard for everybody and it's hard for student-athletes, but we just got to continue to build our toughness, mentally and physically, and understand that we don't have a lot of room for error if we don't."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.