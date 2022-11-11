Few figures in the annals of the history of athletics at the University of Georgia are as iconic and impactful as Vince Dooley.
Widely regarded as the greatest head coach in Georgia football history, Dooley led the Bulldogs to 201 wins over 25 seasons as head coach, including a national championship in the 1980 season.
Dooley was named to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1994. A statue of Dooley, depicting the moment he was carried off the field following Georgia’s national championship, was unveiled in 2008. It stands near the Butts-Mehre building in Athens.
The field at Sanford Stadium was named “Dooley Field” on Sept. 7, 2019, in his honor, with Dooley on hand for the dedication.
“It was a very moving experience, a moving day,” Dooley said. “I’m thankful for all of the people that were part of making it happen, and all the people that share in this, which is the greatest thrill of all.”
Dooley died peacefully in his home on Oct. 28. He was 90 years old. He is survived by his wife Barbara and his four children.
Current Georgia head coach Kirby Smart recalled his final conversation with Dooley, which occurred the week before he died.
“That’s probably my fondest memory because even then he was telling stories about Georgia football. He’s been around my family,” Smart said. “He’s been in the box during these SEC championships and national championships and my kids have gotten to be around him. It’s funny because my kids had no idea. Who’s the old coach? Who’s the old guy, you know? Now they know. They know the history and what all he stood for and what his family did for this university. I’ve got a lot of respect for him.”
Earlier this year, Smart was able to lead Georgia to its first football national championship since 1980 with Dooley in attendance.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s spoke to the impact Dooley had on the wider world of college sports.
“Vince Dooley was one of my favorite people in the world and a wonderful friend to the entire Saban family,” Saban said. “Vince represented the University of Georgia and all of college football with tremendous integrity and class as both a coach and athletics director.”
Dooley was honored at last week’s Georgia-Tennessee game with a pregame tribute and moment of silence. Players wore a jersey patch and the sideline painted with his initials and signature.
But, Dooley’s impact on UGA Athletics goes far beyond his time as the Bulldogs’ head coach. From 1979 to 2004, he served as the university’s athletic director.
In that time, Georgia sports teams won 23 national championships -— including 10 in his final six years on the job. His hires included Jeff Wallace, Andy Landers, Jack Bauerle, Mark Richt and Manny Diaz, some of the most successful coaches in the history of the athletic program.
Bauerle, who retired earlier this year after 43 seasons as head coach of Georgia’s swimming and diving team, said his relationship with Dooley was special.
“He was the consummate boss: he hired you, trusted you and helped you. To make Coach Dooley proud was a goal,” Bauerle said to DawgNation. “I would call Coach Dooley and my mother from each of those Olympic Opening ceremonies we took part in. I always revered him because he had a never-ending quest to learn different things. When do you find a Hall of Fame football coach talking to a garden club? It’s one of the most special relationships I’ve had in my life and it will always be that way.”
Current athletic director Josh Brooks spoke about Dooley’s influence on the program.
“Georgia Athletics is what it is today because of Vince Dooley,” Brooks said. “He was a role model, mentor and friend.”
Dooley was active around Athens and Georgia football until the end, almost always around on game days for book signings, on-field appearances and more. Earlier this season, Georgia fans serenaded Dooley with “Happy Birthday” at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on the day before his 90th birthday.
The UGA Athletic Association will hold a Celebration of Life service for Dooley on Friday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. in Stegeman Coliseum.