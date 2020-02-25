McKenzie Aebi dreamed of competing on a nationally-ranked equestrian team since she started riding horses in the third grade. Like any child with a big imagination, it was just a dream that Aebi had tucked away in her memory without any intentions of it coming true.
However, Aebi’s childhood dream turned into reality after she left her longtime home in Dhanian, Saudi Arabia, to be an equestrian in the United States.
Back to America
Aebi was born in Dallas, Texas, but her father’s job in neurological monitoring caused her family to move to Saudi Arabia when she was in third grade.
She left Saudi Arabia in 2014 after her freshman year of high school to attend Culver Boarding School in Indiana. She stayed at Culver for two years then transferred for a more vigorous riding program to Grier, an all-girls boarding school in Pennsylvania for her junior and senior years.
Coming back to America after her freshman year was expected for Aebi and something she had always dreamed of.
“Everyone in my community said they had a good experience in boarding school. I could not wait to come back to the states to get integrated back into the American culture before going into college,” Aebi said. “I thought it sounded like fun, so I was like, ‘let's go!’”
Aebi had to learn to deal with the transformation very quickly. She was just a solo rider trying to balance the pressures of being a student-athlete and the transition from two completely different cultures.
“Everyone thinks it is a cultural shock going [to Saudi Arabia], but it is really a cultural shock coming back to the states,” Aebi said. “The mentality is different, and people are more welcoming back home.”
It wasn’t a warm welcome back for the freshman rider. American culture surpassed her expectations, and she misses the sincerity and selflessness of the people back home.
“The way people act and dress is totally different. Everyone in Saudi Arabia is so welcoming,” Aebi said. “You can just be walking down the street and some random person will offer you something or invite you to their house for dinner.”
During her time in Pennsylvania, Aebi had a significant conversation with her trainer, Chris McElyea, that set the stage for the rest of her equestrian career. It all started with a simple question that Aebi struggled to answer.
“He asked me what I wanted to do in college, and I did not know,” Aebi said. “I just thought college was something that I had to go to.”
One thing Aebi knew for sure was that she wanted to pursue her new found passion for reining. With that, McElyea put her in contact with one of his closest friends, Herm Shirwan.
“I told her to take a year off from school and learn from a guy that only does reining,” McElyea said.
Aebi took McElyea’s advice and took a year off after high school graduation in 2017 to come train with Shirwan in Georgia.
Journey to Georgia
It was in those times with Shirwan that Aebi professionalized her skills as a rider.
She had been used to riding the English side without any knowledge of Western. These two riding styles are unique in their own ways. The English side requires contact with the horse's mouth via the reins, and the saddle is smaller to give the rider closer contact with the horse’s back. The Western side focuses more on the rider’s seat and weight to aid the horse.
“[English side] was a totally different world, which is why I liked it so much,” Aebi said. “With the Western side, people are nicer and more laid back. Plus the horses, saddles, and goals are completely different.”
To Aebi, Shirwan was not just a coach but a mentor. He was the reason why she came to Georgia.
“McKenzie and I had a wonderful relationship. She is a strong competitor and always has been,” Shirwan said. “She has one of the kindest souls, and I would always tell her to stay calm and collected as an athlete.”
Within her time with Shirwan, Aebi received offers from Georgia, Texas and Oklahoma. Aebi was leaning towards either Texas or Oklahoma to be closer to family. However, Shirwan knew that Georgia’s equestrian team would be the best fit for her.
“I used to coach the people that run the equestrian team now [at Georgia]. They are good people, and I can trust them,” Shirwan said.
After visiting the University of Georgia, Aebi soon realized what Shirwan was talking about. Something was different about Georgia — something that no recruiter could offer her.
“The biggest thing for me was everyone is so excited to be here, and they are so appreciative of everything. On other teams you find that some people are burned out or over it,” Aebi said. “With Georgia, everyone is still so excited to be here.”
For Aebi, it was like a Saudi Arabia welcome all over again. She felt a sense of belonging that was long overdue.
“Coming from being an individual competitor to coming on a team was something that I had to get used to,” Aebi said. “It feels great to be back on a team.”
All of Aebi’s best experiences so far as an equestrian have been linked to her team. Georgia’s seniors have a special place in her heart from their supportive advice to always uplifting her as she made this transition.
“I’ve only known her a year, but she just has such a strong work ethic,” fellow Georgia equestrian Maddie Darst said. “She wants to better herself and do the best. She’s become a really great team player, and I think that she is just a really great addition. I’m excited to see how she continues to grow.”
What started as a far-fetched dream soon became Aebi’s reality. She knew that riding horses was something she wanted to pursue from three years old. She stuck with her passion and can now proclaim that she is exactly where she wants to be.
“It was truly a dream come true being recruited to come to school to do what I like,” Aebi said. “You always think of it, but you never think it is actually going to happen.”
Now as Aebi rides, she not only represents her team but Saudi Arabia, the foundation for her success as a rider. For Aebi, her journey is set. She has her ideal team and is in a position to showcase what she loves for the next four years.
But there is one thing missing that Georgia could never quite give her.
“One thing I miss the most is the food, especially the hummus. The hummus is definitely better in the Middle East,” Aebi said.
