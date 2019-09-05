Brian Herrien waited three seasons.
The senior tailback has seen playing time in all but two games since arriving to Georgia in 2016, but he hasn’t rushed for over 300 yards in a season since his freshman year and has struggled to make his mark on the program deemed “Running Back U.”
It was tough for Herrien to emerge in 2016 and 2017, when he spent time learning the ropes behind former Bulldogs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. Last season, Herrien split reps with two of the SEC’s top rushers, as junior D’Andre Swift and former Georgia tailback Elijah Holyfield each cracked 1,000 yards. Herrien finished third on the team with 295 yards on 50 carries.
In the Bulldogs’ season opener at Vanderbilt, it was finally Herrien’s turn.
Although Swift finished with 147 yards over Herrien’s 65 yards against Vanderbilt, Herrien seized his moment.
“Brian is a worker,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “He’s earned the right to get these carries. Because last year, he didn’t get as many opportunities as he probably wanted. Looking back, maybe we should have given him some more opportunities.”
Herrien was a three-star prospect out of New Manchester High School in Douglasville, Georgia, according to the 247Sports Composite, but Georgia typically recruits four and five-star talent. Smart’s past three classes have all ranked in the top three nationally.
With the surplus of talent, some players don’t see playing time immediately. Redshirt sophomore Isaiah Wilson spent time on the scout team in 2017 behind former Bulldog Isaiah Wynn and junior Andrew Thomas.
“Sometimes kids don’t understand it, but there’s a greater means to the end,” Smart said. “We really, really harp on scout team… There’s nobody too good for that because it’s part of your development.”
Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Matt Landers also participated on the 2017 scout team. He played in just four games last season but has seen an increased role following veteran departures in the wideout corps.
Landers frequently takes first-team reps in practice and caught two passes for 26 yards against Vanderbilt.
Landers had to work his way up to the offense through special teams.
“Matt and I have had our differences on the practice fields many a time,” Smart said. “You earn the right to [play on offense] by how you compete and what you do. He’s come a long way. I’m really proud of Matt and how he’s grown. He still has a ways to go.”
Sophomore inside linebacker Quay Walker started off with a more prominent role on special teams as a freshman.
While he saw action in all 14 games and had three tackles against Georgia Tech in 2018, Walker was more satisfied with his performance at Vanderbilt, where he recorded four tackles.
“It felt so good being able to play for the University of Georgia and get out there to do what I was recruited to do,” Walker said. “Coming in, it was frustrating for me because I had to play a role I wasn’t really used to.”
Herrien, Wilson, Landers and Walker aren’t the first Bulldogs forced to pave unique paths to playing time, and they certainly won’t be the last.
But Herrien isn’t bitter about it. To him, it was all part of the process.
“The journey felt like something I had to go through,” Herrien said.
