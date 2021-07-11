Since 2015, Georgia and Alabama are the only two schools in the nation to have four running backs selected in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft. As a result, these schools are constantly debated over whom the true “Running Back University” is.
While it could be argued that Alabama having two recent running backs who won the Heisman puts them ahead of the Bulldogs, Georgia’s production in college and the NFL makes the debate closer than many think.
Professional success
Since the 2015 NFL draft class, Georgia running backs have combined for 10 1,000+ yard seasons and 134 total touchdowns. That is four more 1,000+ yard seasons and 44 more total touchdowns than Alabama running backs have combined for in the NFL, according to FFToday. This is even more impressive for Georgia when considering the total number of seasons between the two schools are equal since 2015 at 13 seasons.
Former Georgia running back Nick Chubb and former Alabama running back Derrick Henry are also considered some of the best backs in the NFL. While Henry is known as the best pure rusher in the NFL, Chubb is not far behind.
Henry just came off a massive season where he rushed for over 2,000 yards and had 17 total touchdowns. While that is extremely impressive, Chubb was more efficient than Henry in many ways. According to PlayerProfiler, Chubb averaged more yards per carry, more yards per reception and had a higher breakaway run rate than Henry did in 2020.
Chubb put up these impressive numbers even after suffering an MCL injury in week four versus the Cowboys, causing him to miss five weeks in 2020.
Collegiate success
While Georgia running backs have had much more success in the NFL recently, Georgia and Alabama have been neck and neck with college production. Since 2010, both schools have landed 14 running back commits that were ranked four-star or better, according to 247Sports.
What separates Georgia from Alabama at the college level is Georgia’s success at the running back position dating back to the 1980s.
Players like Herschel Walker, Lars Tate and Rodney Hampton were all Georgia running backs who dominated college football during the 1980s. Walker finished in the top three in Heisman voting every season he played at Georgia and is the only player to do that in NCAA history.
Shortly after, in the 1990s, Georgia backfields were led by all-time greats like Garrison Hearst, Terrell Davis and Robert Edwards.
In Hearst’s junior season he had a total of 1,871 yards and holds the single season rushing touchdown record at Georgia with 19. All three of these backs went to the NFL and had great careers.
Hearst played for a total of 10 professional seasons and topped 1,000 total yards five times. Davis is one of eight running backs to ever rush for over 2,000 yards in the NFL and was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2017.
Heading into the early 2000s, Georgia running back production never slowed down. Knowshon Moreno, starting running back for Georgia from 2007-2008, tore up the gridiron in back-to-back seasons. In both years, he topped 1,500 total yards and had at least 14 touchdowns.
Moreno would later be selected with the 12th overall pick by the Denver Broncos in 2009. Sadly, his NFL career was riddled with injuries, but in every season he played at least nine games, he combined for over 1,000 yards.
While there will never be a definitive answer to the hypothetical “Position University” debates, it is clear that Georgia’s historic success at the running back position at both the collegiate and professional level places them high on the list for RBU.