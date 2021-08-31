Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke to the media on Monday ahead of Georgia’s season opening game against the Clemson Tigers.

The Georgia-Clemson game is one of the most anticipated matchups of the entire season, but Smart made a point to emphasize that it is still only one game.

“You find out a lot more about yourself when you play in these kinds of games,” Smart said. “For you guys it’s everything, for us it’s an opportunity to make us grow and be better in our SEC schedule regardless of the outcome. We are going to be a better team after playing these guys and they can say the same for playing us.”

Praise for the Tigers

Smart was effusive in his praise of Clemson’s abilities on both sides of the ball. He cited the experience of the Tigers defense as one of the big challenges facing the Bulldogs.

“They are really talented, probably one of the best defenses I have ever seen returning in terms of number of starts and number of games played,” Smart said. “The volume of experience is unmatched anywhere and anytime and I have been in college football a long time.”

On offense, Clemson is replacing three year starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the talented but relatively inexperienced D.J. Uiagalelei. Smart had high praise for Uiagelelei as well, particularly for his arm strength.

“Their quarterback got some experience last year when Trevor (Lawrence) was down, he has one of the biggest arms I have ever seen,” Smart said. “He is very talented, very hard to defend. It’s like every play it’s tough to defend when you play these guys, it’s like there is no time to rest.”

Smart also had good things to say about Clemson’s special teams units, acknowledging the “rich history” that Georgia and Clemson both have as far as high level special teams play.

Injury updates

Tight end Darnell Washington and safety Tykee Smith “are doing great,” Smart said. “They’re moving around now and I’m hoping both of those guys will be healthy soon."

This may seem like a positive update, but it’s likely Smart is merely attempting to keep the Clemson coaching staff unsure of whether the two starters will play, forcing them to prepare for the possibility of Washington and Smith being available.

Smart provided a more concrete update on the status of center Warren Ericson, acknowledging that he has been practicing for the last two weeks. Ericson’s injury is to his snapping hand, so whether he’s been able to snap the ball remains a question mark. He could see action at guard for the Bulldogs if snapping is still a challenge for him.

On Arik Gilbert, Smart had no update as he remains away from the team.

“We are praying for him each and every day that he will come back healthy,” Smart said.

The talented transfer from LSU has been away from the team for more than two weeks due to personal issues.

Confidence in Daniels

Smart noted that offensively, preparation for the 2021 season has been a lot different than it did in 2020 with more certainty at the quarterback position.

“There is a lot more confidence this year compared to last year not knowing for sure [who would start at quarterback] and a lot of it had to do with no spring,” Smart said. “Our spring was our fall camp last year, you don’t get enough body of work to see the guys play and see the guys start out and go do things.”

Smart spoke about his high level of confidence in junior JT Daniels, particularly in his ability to stay prepared and block out distractions.

“I am very confident in JT’s preparation up to this point and his preparation over the summer,” Smart said. “The distractions of the outside world really aren’t distractions for JT. He has a single-minded focus all the time on being his best and being the best leader he can.”

While stability at the quarterback position has been helpful, Smart acknowledged that many of the positions around JT Daniels on offense are still question marks.

“The concern is who we have to block, the players around JT,” Smart said. “Everybody puts everything on the shoulders of the quarterback but so much of the outcome of the quarterback is how the guys who play around him.”