The past
Georgia soccer has not been the picture of success for some time now. Since 2015, Georgia has only had two winning seasons.
When he was hired in 2015, former Georgia head coach Billy Lesesne said he was optimistic about taking the program to new heights.
“It is a winning program across the board from the athletic department standpoint,” Lesesne said. “When I looked at a place that had the potential to be a winner, I thought Georgia was one of the places I’d throw my hat into the ring. And luckily, I’m able to be in this chair.”
Lesesne was unable to unlock that winning potential. He was fired in 2021 after his most successful season with the team, finishing his Georgia tenure with a record of 43-64-18
The present
Taking over the program is Keidane McAlpine, the sixth head coach of the Georgia soccer program, was hired in December 2021. McAlpine had quite a successful tenure as the head coach at the University of Southern California. McAlpine put together a tremendous record while at USC, going 116-32-20, posting more wins than Lesesne and previous Georgia soccer head coach Steve Holeman combined. Between his stints at USC, Washington State and his alma mater Birmingham-Southern, McAlpine has amassed a total record of 182-89-37.
“We are so grateful for Keidane’s service and commitment to our student-athletes, athletics program, and the university over the past eight years,” said USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn in a statement. “Keidane is the model coach, and he will be missed.”
Since his second season as a head coach at Washington State in 2012, McAlpine has yet to put out a losing season. He has won two Pac-12 Coach of the Year awards, one with Washington State in 2013 and another in 2021 with USC.
Coach McAlpine’s success isn’t limited to the regular season. He brought Washington State and USC to the NCAA tournament 10 years in a row — every single year he served as their head coach. He even led the Trojans to an NCAA Championship in 2016.
Now the Huntsville, Alabama, native returns close to home on a six-year contract, earning $335,000, which is more than double former coach Lesesne’s salary, finally achieving a dream of his since he was young.
“As a young person born in Alabama, I dreamed of being a head coach in the SEC,” McAlpine said. “I am humbled and thrilled to lead this group of young women and build on the incredible potential of Georgia Soccer.”
Of course, McAlpine can’t turn around the program alone. He needs help, and there are several names — whether already in the building or brought in from other programs here to do just that.
Two of McAlpine’s top assistants at Georgia, Jason Lockhart and Sammy Towne, also served on his staff at USC.
Lockhart will continue in the same role he held at USC, assistant head coach, and McAlpine said having such a close friend come with him to Georgia has made his transition easier.
The season so far
After Georgia’s trouncing of Kennesaw State on Sunday, Sep. 4, they sit at 4-2 on the season. Their schedule started out difficult. After a 4-0 shutout victory over Georgia Southern, the Bulldogs had matches against formerly ranked No. 1 and currently ranked No.10 Florida State and a Wake Forest team that is ranked just outside of the top 25.
Despite Georgia not being ranked near the top 25, the team hung on and kept the games competitive against two of the NCAA’s top teams. Georgia fell against Florida State 3-1 and only 1-0 against Wake Forest.
The defensive effort has been consistent from the Bulldogs. The team has yet to allow anyone to take more than 15 shots in a game. The most were 13 shots when the Bulldogs played Florida State and has been as low as two when they faced Georgia State. The Seminoles are still the only team to have scored more than one goal on Georgia.
Goalkeeper Liz Beardsley has shown confidence despite just being a sophomore. Against Florida State, she had six total saves that game and three versus Wake Forest. Beardsley and the defense have already produced four shutout performances this season.
“Well, it’s great. I mean, I think having her finally get into the frame and finally get her opportunity,” McAlpine said of Beardsley. “She’s worked really hard. She’s now showing the confidence and the leadership to lead a pretty young center back pairing. So for us to have that kind of player, even though she is young, to have that kind of impact on those two is probably the biggest piece, because it calms them and makes them a little bit better at their job.”
Despite being shut out early in the season by Wake Forest, Georgia’s offense has flashed, especially recently.
In every Bulldogs win, the team has taken 20 shots or more. In their wins against College of Charleston and Kennesaw State, the team took 32 and 31 shots respectively. In order to keep the team’s three-game winning streak alive, dominant offensive and defensive performances will likely need to continue.
The future
The Bulldogs now return home to the Turner Soccer Complex to face their final two non-conference opponents — North Florida and USF. Then, the team will face No. 18 Texas A&M as they begin conference play in the SEC.
Georgia has a tough road ahead, but McAlpine likes the direction the team is headed.
“Well, games like this where a lot of people get to perform and go out and they perform well? It just started to solidify the chemistry that we’ve been looking for and make sure that people understand them and feel their roles,” said McAlpine after the game against Kennesaw State. “And now, it’s the competition that we created earlier in the year, some of those frustrations that we had in our build-up play and things like that. We’re starting to see the payoffs now.”
Georgia hired McAlpine to achieve athletic director Josh Brooks’ goal of championship success. Only time will tell if McAlpine can recreate his success from the west now that he’s back in the east.