On Jan. 30, Georgia football tight end Ryland Goede and Georgia volleyball setter Alexa Fortin announced their transfer to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
The engaged couple made their announcement on their respective social media accounts.
Both players will graduate from UGA before transferring to MSU. Each has two years of eligibility remaining.
Goede is a former four-star prospect that joined the team in 2019. Goede’s career has been derailed by injury, limiting his ability to see the field. He never registered a catch in a regular season game with the Bulldogs. While Goede wasn’t always on the field, he was a part of The Bulldogs’ back-to-back national championships.
Goede is now the only listed tight end on the Mississippi State roster, as the offense operated out of a four-wide receiver spread scheme. After the passing of former Mississippi head coach Mike Leach, former Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett will now take over as head coach. New Mississippi State offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay could institute a new offensive gameplan, getting Goede more involved in next year’s offense.
Fortin also joined Georgia in 2019 after a successful high school career. The Johns Creek, Georgia native played all four years in high school, earning all-state honors for three seasons and all-area and all-county accolades in all four years. She was also named a Third Team Under Armour All-American.
Fortin appeared in all 120 sets in 31 matches of her final season with Georgia. Fortin registered 1,438 assists, recording 10 total games with more than 20 assists. While Fortin showed proficiency as a setter, she served as an efficient designated server for Georgia. She finished second on the team with 29 service aces, with a career-best three ace performance in the first round of the NCAA Tournament vs. No. 8 Towson.
Goede and the football team defeated Mississippi State in 2022, though Fortin and Georgia’s volleyball team lost to Mississippi State in the most recent matchup between the two, supervised by head coach Julie Darty Dennis.
Darty Dennis has coached Mississippi State for the past five seasons. In 2021, the team qualified for the NCAA Tournament after a 25-6 season, in which Darty Dennis received both the AVCA South Region and the SEC Coach of the Year.
As both players depart UGA, they will both have an opportunity to make use of the potential they’ve flashed over the course of their careers.