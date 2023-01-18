On the morning of Jan. 13, a crowd was forming inside the Dick’s Sporting Goods on the Oconee Connector.

No, there wasn’t a buy one, get one free sale on football helmets, and no, they weren’t offering complimentary cleats to incoming customers. Instead, there was going to be a celebrity arriving soon, and his appearance had the store buzzing with excitement.

"Did you see that line?" One fan said. "[It stretches] all the way outside. I'd be out there with them, but I can't stand the cold."

The line was waiting for Brock Bowers, Georgia’s star tight end who had just recorded 152 receiving yards and a touchdown en route to a national championship victory. Bowers wasn’t the only Bulldog celebrating the title with public appearances — two days prior, Stetson Bennett had worked a shift at Raising Cane’s, and a number of other players were scheduled to show up in shops around Athens.

Bowers signed autographs for the crowd — the first 200 people in line were given wristbands for the signing — posed for pictures and spoke with fans for over an hour. His appearance at Dick’s Sporting Goods was arranged by Everett Sports Marketing, a management firm that provides athletes with opportunities to enhance their personal brands.

Faryn Heatly is one of ESM’s agents that works directly with name, image and likeness clients such as Bowers. Heatly has supervised signings in the past — “a lot,” was her official total — and was pleased with the turnout for Bowers’ appearance.

"Yeah, this is great," Heatly said. "We're glad everyone came out, and Brock is having a great time."

Time passed, and more players popped up around Athens. Ladd McConkey appeared at Academy Sports + Outdoors, his appearance complete with a radio show and screaming fans. Jalen Carter arrived at Dick’s Sporting Goods after Bowers left, accompanied by an entourage of his family members.

Players left, and new players arrived, and one thing remained constant — a pack of adoring fans was there to meet them every time, basking in the presence of the national champions.

The weekend of autograph signings ended as it began, inside Dick’s Sporting Goods. Kenny McIntosh was scheduled to appear at noon on Jan. 15, and as the clock struck 12, the running back was nowhere to be found.

Fans grew anxious. Would he show up? Magan Crump stood at the front of the line, flanked by her husband to the right and her son to the left. They’d driven down from Carnesville, Georgia, waiting for hours to see their favorite player.

“We came for [McIntosh],” Crump said. “We like a lot of the rest of them, but we like Kenny the best.”

They weren’t left waiting much longer, as McIntosh strode into view, sporting a sideways hat and an infectious smile. That smile stayed in place for the majority of the afternoon — until McKayla McIntosh, sporting a number six jersey, stepped to the front of the line, and Kenny’s expression split into a beaming grin.

“I think I was the only person in line out of the 200 people that had his jersey,” McKayla said. "So him being, like, genuinely hyped for that made me feel good.”

McKayla is a first-year student at Georgia, pursuing a degree in computer science. When she attended her first game in Sanford Stadium this season, she heard the announcer call her name. At first, she was confused, and then she did some digging.

“I got his jersey, and then I saw on his Instagram that he was going to have a signing, and so I just had to go,” McKayla said. “I feel like it just made sense.”

McKayla was part of the crowd watching the national championship at the watch party inside Stegeman Coliseum, and she was among the group flooding the streets of downtown Athens after Georgia secured the victory.

Georgia sports fans have experienced the entire spectrum of emotion over the years, from the peaks of anger to the doldrums of despair. Now, coming off back-to-back championships, they’re enjoying the luxury of success — whether that means parading through the city, partying in Los Angeles or posing for pictures at autograph signings.