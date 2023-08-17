UT Martin - Sept. 2
Georgia’s first game of the season is not as big as it has been in previous years. Nonetheless, it holds the distinction of being Georgia’s first night game since 2021. UT Martin — a FCS school — went 7-4 last season and undefeated in conference play. The team lost to Tennessee, which beat the Skyhawks 65-24. While several players graduated or transferred, the Skyhawks retain their second-leading rusher and receiver. However, with questions at the quarterback position, it is unclear how well UT Martin will match up with Georgia.
Ball State - Sept. 9
Georgia didn’t expect to play Ball State in 2023 this time a year ago, as this game is a replacement for Georgia’s previous matchup against Oklahoma, which was canceled due to the Sooners joining the SEC. The Cardinals went 5-7 last year and 3-5 in the Mid-American Conference. Like UT Martin, Ball State played and lost to Tennessee 59-10. The Cardinals’ best player, Carson Steele, transferred to UCLA in the offseason, leaving the team with question marks on who will lead the way on offense this season.
South Carolina - Sept. 17
Georgia’s first SEC game kicks off in week three. South Carolina, under former Georgia assistant Shane Beamer, has gotten better each season and could prove a tough matchup. Starting quarterback Spencer Rattler returns, having put up a stat line of 3,026 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season. Leading receiver Antwane Wells Jr. returns alongside five-star freshman wide receiver Nyckoles Harbor. Defensively, the team retained several key pieces and could be even better on that side of the ball.
UAB - Sept. 23
Georgia closes out its non-conference schedule early in the year with a game against UAB for the first time since 2021. Georgia won that game 56-7 due in part to breakout performances from Stetson Bennett and Brock Bowers. UAB played well in 2022, going 7–6 and defeating Miami (OH) 24-20 in the HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl. The Blazers lost leading rusher DeWayne McBride — who ran for 1,713 yards — but retained Jermaine Brown Jr., who nearly went over 1,000 rushing yards himself. Now led by new head coach Trent Dilfer, UAB could be more of a challenge for the Bulldogs this season.
Auburn - Sep. 30
Georgia gets its first taste of new Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze and its first road game of the 2023 season all rolled into one. Freeze — who was with Liberty the past few seasons — brought in the third-ranked transfer portal class, which included starting quarterback and Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne. Freeze also brought in wide receiver Caleb Burton from Ohio State, tight end Rivaldo Fairweather from FIU and several defensive players. While time will tell what this team will look like, if the Tigers can quickly gel they could be a tough opponent for Georgia — especially with the game being in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Kentucky - Oct. 7
Georgia hosts Kentucky a little earlier in the season than in previous years. Head coach Kirby Smart is currently undefeated against Kentucky, and the Bulldogs as a team haven’t lost to the Wildcats since 2009. However, Kentucky held Georgia to only 16 points last season, the lowest amount of points the Bulldogs scored in a game all season. While former starting quarterback Will Levis left for the NFL, the team brought in N.C. State transfer Devin Leary, who, in his last fully healthy season in 2021, threw for 3,433 yards and 35 touchdowns.
Vanderbilt - Oct. 14
Georgia travels to Nashville, Tennessee, for its second road game of the season. Georgia has shut out Vanderbilt for the past two seasons in dominant fashion — beating them 62-0 in 2021 and 55-0 in 2022. While Vanderbilt lost a few key contributors to the transfer portal, including starting quarterback Mike Wright, sophomore quarterback and Georgia native AJ Swann returns for another season. His 1,274 passing yards — paired with his 10 passing touchdowns — ranks him fourth in Vanderbilt history for all freshmen. Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea has yet to score against Georgia in his previous two seasons and is likely looking to change that.
Florida - Oct. 28
Georgia and Florida return to Jacksonville, Florida, for their annual in-season matchup. With the departure of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson to the NFL, in steps Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz, who was disappointing with the Badgers and will have the opportunity to turn that around with the Gators. Florida underwent a lot of changes this offseason, and the team looks to bounce back from a disappointing first year under head coach Billy Napier and to defeat Georgia for the first time since 2020.
Missouri - Nov. 4
Georgia returns to Athens in preparation for its annual homecoming game. Missouri was Georgia’s most competitive regular season matchup last season, as the Tigers held a 10-point lead over Georgia at one point during the fourth quarter. While Missouri didn’t win that game, that performance gave them some confidence coming into this season. While leading receiver Dominic Lovett is now with Georgia, former five-star wide receiver Luther Burden and last season’s starting quarterback Brady Cook both return, although Cook — who sufferend a torn labrum last season — will have to re-earn his job amid a position battle. Head coach Eliah Drinkwitz came close to beating Georgia before but will have to try and do so in front of the Bulldog crowd this year.
Ole Miss - Nov. 11
Georgia faces Ole Miss for the first time since 2016, and Smart faces Lane Kiffin for the first time since Kiffin became Ole Miss’ head coach. Notably, this is also Georgia’s final home game, likely signaling that it’ll be senior day. Ole Miss had a hot start last season but wound up losing four of its last five games. Kiffin retains his key offensive threat, freshman phenom running back Quinshon Judkins, who ran for nearly 1,600 yards and 16 touchdowns. Last year’s starting quarterback Jaxon Dart also returns but faces competition this year from LSU transfer Walker Howard and Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders. While it’s unclear what the quarterback situation is going to be by week 10, the Rebels’ running game should be dominant once again.
Tennessee - Nov. 18
The Georgia-Tennessee rivalry takes its talents to Knoxville, Tennessee this season. One of the biggest matchups from last season — although the results weren’t as close as many thought — should be another top-level matchup. Both teams are predicted to finish top two in the SEC East. While quarterback Hendon Hooker departed for the NFL, Joe Milton III takes over as the full-time starter. Milton played in the last three games of the season after Hooker tore his ACL. During the season, he threw for 971 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and had a tremendous quarterback rating of 204.3. Milton’s abilities and progression this season are critical for the Volunteers season and to beat Georgia for the first time since 2016.
Georgia Tech - Nov. 25
Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate rears its head once again after 130 years. Georgia and Georgia Tech have played each other almost annually since 1893 and will meet again this year. The Yellow Jackets lost starting quarterback Jeff Sims to Nebraska and top defensive player Keion White to the NFL. However, with the additions of former Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King and former Bulldogs Dominick Blaylock and Brett Seither, Georgia Tech’s head coach Brent Key could see success in his first full season in the role.