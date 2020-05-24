On Friday, the SEC agreed with the NCAA’s May 20 vote to allow voluntary on-campus athletic activities for football and men’s and women’s basketball.
Although the runway is clear for three Georgia sports to begin preparing for the fall, other fall sports, including soccer, volleyball and cross country, stay in the dark about summer training schedules.
In a statement on May 22, assistant athletic director for sports medicine, Ron Courson said his plan to roll out the SEC’s decision involves gradually building up to in-season training levels so that athletes “acclimate to both the environment with heat and humidity as well as building up exercise tolerance.”
Without spring practice to evaluate players’ conditioning levels, Georgia soccer head coach Billy Lesesne’s outlook strikes a similar tone to Courson’s, assuming soccer training will soon be cleared to resume before the traditional July return date.
“From a strength and conditioning standpoint, people are going to come in at different levels and we have to be aware of what their workloads look like,” said Lesesne. “Soccer is a contact sport, and no one's played in the contact environment since the beginning of March. So I just think we have to take the necessary precautions from an injury standpoint.”
Lesesne’s 2020 team consists of ten seniors, ten juniors, nine sophomores and eight fresh faces, including sophomore Ali Kalayjian, who transfered from Florida State for the 2020 season.
Returning sophomore Chloe Chapman, also a member of the Georgia women’s basketball team, led the Bulldogs with six goals during her debut 2019 season.
Following closely with four goals, but noticeably absent from the 2020 roster, rising senior Reagan Glisson announced her official transfer to the University of Oklahoma in February
Key returning players in the finishing third also include junior Abby Boyan and senior Katie Ralys. Boyan followed Glisson for most shots last season with 32, 15 of which were on target. Ralys led the team in assists, totaling four in 2019.
Georgia soccer’s 2020 roster also includes three goalkeepers, senior Liz Brucia, junior Emory Wegener and incoming freshman Lauren Swoopes. Wegener recorded 64 of the team’s 66 saves, and was in-goal for five of its seven shutouts.
Georgia’s large group of seniors is the first graduating class head coach Billy Lesesne recruited with his staff upon coming to Georgia, the first class he’s coached from freshman through senior year.
“It's sort of their last dance,” Lesesne said. “They're excited about investing everything they can into their academic and athletic career, and for most of them, that probably ends after this year. So they've really been on point [and] dedicated to seeing out this final opportunity.”
Due to the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent sports hiatus, Lesesne believes that the upcoming season will be a leadership opportunity for his upperclassmen players.
Even though the incoming freshmen have been unable to participate in team Zoom meetings until they’re finished with high school, the current Georgia players are divided into multiple “accountability groups” aimed to connect players and build relationships with new recruits once they join the team.
In the meantime, Lesesne and his staff are most concerned with making sure their players, two-months-removed from playing shape, will be conditioned and ready to return to the pitch, whenever that may happen.
