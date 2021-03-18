On March 11, 2020, the sports world experienced the first shock of the COVID-19 pandemic. The NBA suspended its season prior to tip off between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Like dominoes, sports leagues across the country canceled their seasons, and Georgia athletics reached a standstill in the heart of spring seasons and winter championships.
March 1, 2020
Georgia swimming and diving completes its “last chance” meet, the final opportunity for athletes to achieve NCAA championship qualifying times and scores.
March 5-6
A few days after the first confirmed COVID-19 cases appeared in Georgia, the Georgia women’s basketball team went 1-1 in the SEC Tournament. South Carolina took home the 2020 trophy on March 7.
March 9-11
Qualified Georgia divers competed in the NCAA Zone B Diving Championships at Gabrielsen Natatorium in Athens.
March 11
Georgia men’s basketball defeated Ole Miss in the first round of the SEC Tournament on March 11. The same day, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey announced all SEC sporting events would continue without fan presence until March 30. The announcement came as other conferences such as the ACC, Pac-12, Big 12 and Big Ten made similar choices to continue their sporting events behind closed doors.
March 12
The SEC canceled its men’s basketball tournament. Shortly after, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. However, the announcement did not cancel regular seasons. Additionally, the NCAA suspended all on- and off-campus recruiting until March 30.
March 13
The SEC extended its previous suspension of athletics activities to include all competitions, team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings through at least April 15, an additional two weeks beyond its initial decision. Georgia athletics’ 2020 seasons had ended. The extension canceled Georgia’s annual spring G-Day game and pushed back Georgia football’s spring practice nearly a month later than its scheduled March 17 start date.
New hope
Less than 24 hours after the cancellation of all winter and spring championships, the NCAA announced it would offer an additional year of eligibility to Division I student-athletes on March 13.
Baseball, softball, golf, tennis and track and field student-athletes received the association’s initial eligibility relief.
Fall sport student-athletes received their extra year of eligibility on Aug. 21, 2020, with an announcement from the NCAA Board of Directors. Athletes who compete in football, soccer, volleyball and cross country — even if they participated in all of their scheduled games — were offered an additional season as well.
Not until October 14, 2020, did the NCAA grant Division I winter sport student-athletes who competed during 2020-21 an extra year of eligibility.
Coming full circle
Fast forward one year. All of Georgia’s athletic programs have played their 2020-21 regular seasons despite weekly averages of new COVID-19 cases in Clarke County since August 2020 exceeding those from March through early June.
Georgia women’s basketball will face Drexel in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on March 23. Qualified swimmers from Georgia’s women’s team kicked off the 2021 NCAA championships on March 17, and several Georgia track and field athletes competed in the 2021 indoor championships over March 11-13.
Left out
While a semblance of regularity returned for Georgia’s varsity athletes, club sports athletes have been left behind. The University of Georgia still doesn’t allow them to compete and travel, including Georgia’s club hockey players, who notched third place in the 2020 South Eastern Collegiate Hockey Conference tournament.
William Newlin contributed to this article