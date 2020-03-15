Concerns over the rapid spread of COVID-19 have placed the sports world on pause, and Georgia athletics are no exception.

Coronavirus-related news broke across Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, altering winter, spring and even fall sports' schedules. Championships were canceled, while competitions and practices were suspended, leaving student-athletes and fans to wonder: When will things go back to normal?

The Red & Black has been breaking stories throughout the three days of rapidly changing sports news, and we have compiled a timeline of headlines to show the progression of news.

Wednesday, March 11: All SEC, Georgia sports events to proceed without fans through March 30

Just after the Georgia men's basketball team defeated Ole Miss in round one of the SEC tournament on Wednesday, the SEC announced its intention to close all SEC sports events to anyone but “essential staff, limited family and credentialed media,” from March 12-30.

Thursday, March 12: SEC men's basketball tournament canceled

Before Georgia men's basketball could play Florida in round two of the tournament, the SEC canceled the tournament on Thursday. Later on Thursday, the SEC went on to suspend all regular season competitions and conference championships through March 30, canceling the GymDogs' last home meet and SEC championships in gymnastics and equestrian.

Thursday, March 12: All NCAA winter and spring championships canceled

The NCAA canceled all championships in winter and spring sports on Thursday, canceling upcoming NCAA tournaments in women's and men's basketball. The announcement didn't signify the complete cancelation of winter and spring sports seasons — just the championships. The impacted sports include men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, equestrian, swimming and diving, softball, gymnastics, track and field, tennis and golf.

Friday, March 13: Suspension of SEC competitions and practices extended through April 15

On Friday, the SEC extended its suspension of all athletic competitions to April 15 and went further than the previous ruling to include all practices and team meetings. This extended the conference's Thursday decision by more than two weeks. In addition to all ongoing winter and spring sports, the decision also pushed the start of Georgia football's spring practices back to no earlier than April 15, nearly a full month behind its originally scheduled March 17 start date.