Heading into Saturday’s noon kickoff against Arkansas, Georgia fans were excited but nervous as the Bulldogs faced what seemed to be the hottest team in the SEC. 15 minutes in and 21 points later, the crowd at Sanford Stadium appeared to take a huge sigh of relief.
After jumping out to a 35-0 first quarter lead against Vanderbilt in Nashville just seven days prior, Georgia led Arkansas 21-0 in what would effectively be a game-ending first quarter, as the Bulldogs pitched their second straight shutout to beat the Razorbacks 37-0.
“I love the formula,” said Georgia head coach Kirby Smart in his postgame press conference. “You prepare for four quarters of battle, and you react to what you get, you respond to what you get. But I mean yeah, if I could just write a script to drive down score, block a punt, score, score. You know, I'd be all over that.”
While the starting quarterback situation for Georgia caught the attention of fans and the media before the game, it was the running game that took care of business for the Bulldogs on Saturday.
On its first two drives, Georgia marched down the field in convincing fashion, choosing to run the ball for a majority of its plays. Zamir White opened up the scoring with a three-yard touchdown on the first drive, and Kendall Milton followed with a one-yard touchdown on the second drive.
“We're a very physical team,” Milton said. “So we kind of emphasize just that, just keep pounding. Just keep pounding and keep chopping. You know, eventually teams feel it's hard to take that the whole game.”
The first quarter attack continued as the Georgia defense backed the Razorbacks up to their own eight-yard line, where they would be forced to punt the ball.
Redshirt sophomore Dan Jackson managed to get past the Arkansas line of scrimmage to bat the Razorbacks’ punt into the endzone where White fell on top of the ball for the Bulldogs third touchdown of the day.
Smart praised Jackson and White’s effort on the play, and their devotion to special teams in practice.
“There's two kinds of players,” Smart said. “There's the player that knows his role. And then there's a player that knows his role and is committed to his role. Zamir knows his role, and he's committed to his role.”
While Georgia went on to score 16 more points, the three touchdowns scored in the first quarter would have been enough to beat Arkansas, due to the Bulldogs’ impressive defensive performance.
The Razorbacks had 10 drives in Saturday’s game, and on seven drives the Georgia defense forced a three-and-out.
“You're either elite or you're not,” Smart said. “And you know, we've had what I think are some elite performances, I thought today was really special.”
Coming into Saturday’s matchup, Arkansas was the eighth ranked team in the nation in rushing offense, averaging 261 yards per game. The Georgia defense held the Razorbacks to 75 rushing yards.
Treylon Burks, Arkansas’ star wide receiver, has made a name for himself in the 2021 season. But on Saturday, the Bulldogs’ defense held him to just three receptions for 10 yards.
After Georgia took a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, there was no looking back for the Georgia defense on its way to its second straight shutout.
“As a quarterback when you got a great defense and a great run game, it's pretty easy,” said Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. “When you can run the ball, you can control the game. When you have good defense, you can control the game.”