Aaron Cook began his collegiate career at Southern Illinois, where he scored 845 points. In the four seasons with Salukis, his points per game average increased every year. He then transferred to Gonzaga, and racked up another 127 points in 30 games. He transferred to Georgia as a sixth-year "super senior" and has become an elite threat on both ends of the floor.
Cook has recorded double-digit points in every game this season and earned his 1,000 career point against South Carolina State. He earned his first career double-double against Cincinnati on Saturday. Cook also leads the team in assists and steals through the first three games of the year.
"As far as the whole season, I just want to continue to compete at a high level, win as many games as possible and make it to the NCAA tournament,” Cook said. “I'm not really worried about individual statistics right now.”
In the game against South Carolina State, he had his best game of the season. Cook finished the day with a season-high 22 points and a team-leading seven assists.
He started off strong in the first half, shooting 80% from the floor and knocking down his only three-point attempt. After a crossover at the top of the key, Cook beat his man to the basket and made a contested right-handed layup with 2:21 left in the half to reach the milestone. He headed to the locker room with nine points and five assists.
Cook continued his run in the second half on both ends of the floor. On top of shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 2 of 4 from behind the arc, he added two more steals and three defensive rebounds.
"He can get in the lane. He's getting better at finding people. He had another good night of assists after having ten the other night," head coach Tom Crean said. "No question I played him too many minutes... He's so good defensively, and he stays on the attack."
The team now takes on Georgia Tech at home on Friday night, and Cook is ready for the challenge against the Bulldogs’ in-state rival in his first time playing in the rivalry.
"I know how important it is to these Georgia fans to get that win on Friday, so we're going to come out, give it our all and do everything we can to make that happen," Cook said.